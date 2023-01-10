AVON PARK – Nearly 30 Cheerleading teams descended to Avon Park High School last Saturday as the Avon Park Red Devils Cheer squad hosted their 9th Annual “Bring the Heat” cheer competition in which the Avon Park Cheer Squad brought home two first place trophies and the Sebring Blue Streaks cheer team captured one first place trophy.

The Avon Park Varsity Squad posted the two highest scores of the day with their routines in the Small Non-Tumble and Game Day Non-Tumble. The Red Devils set the bar in the early afternoon with a score of 85.7 in the Small Non-Tumble with Liberty finishing second with 70.8 and George Jenkins in third with 62.3.

Recommended for you