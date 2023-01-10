AVON PARK – Nearly 30 Cheerleading teams descended to Avon Park High School last Saturday as the Avon Park Red Devils Cheer squad hosted their 9th Annual “Bring the Heat” cheer competition in which the Avon Park Cheer Squad brought home two first place trophies and the Sebring Blue Streaks cheer team captured one first place trophy.
The Avon Park Varsity Squad posted the two highest scores of the day with their routines in the Small Non-Tumble and Game Day Non-Tumble. The Red Devils set the bar in the early afternoon with a score of 85.7 in the Small Non-Tumble with Liberty finishing second with 70.8 and George Jenkins in third with 62.3.
The Red Devils came back two and half hours later to end the day with the best scoring routine of the day, posting an 88.3 in the Game Day Non-Tumble with Hardee finishing second with a 74.1, both routines won first place in those classifications.
The Sebring Blue Streaks tallied up 74.7 points to edge out South Lake (73.55) for first place in the Small Co-Ed classification. Lake Minneola finished third with a 64.9.
In the Middle School class, the Bartow Wildcats placed first with a 69.7 and Avon Park finished second with 57.1.
In the Junior Varsity Classifications, George Jenkins Auburndale and Ridgeview Global Studies Academy each took home a first place trophy while South Lake and Manatee each earned second place.
Bonita Springs won Small All Girls Tumble with a 71.5, four points better than second place Wharton, who finished with a 67.4.
The Junior Varsity Game Day provided the tightest event of the day as Lakeland edged out North Port 66.3 to 65.9.
Manatee placed first in the Extra Large All Girls Tumble with a score pf 68.3 and Ridge Community won the Large Co-Ed Classification with a score of 71.15.
In the Medium Non-Tumble Varsity, Auburndale placed first with an 83.5 score, with Lake Gibson placing second with 76 and Four Corner coming in third with 61.65.
In the Extra Large Non-Tumble, Lakeland posted a score of 85 for first place with North Port finishing second with 72.45. Fort Meade won the Large Non-Tumble with 72.75 points and Mainland finishing second with 63.3.
North Port won the Game Day All Girls Tumble with a score of 83.1.