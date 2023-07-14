SEBRING — A thrilling win followed by a frustrating finish.
Avon Park T-Ball All-Stars stayed alive at the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division I State Tournament with a 28-22 win over Groveland on Monday. The Red Devils staved off elimination one more day in their pursuit for a state title but unfortunately fell 32-2 to Bartow in the next round to end their season.
A big-time double play from JD King in the bottom of the sixth secured the win for Avon Park in what was a back-and-forth affair against Groveland Monday.
The Red Devils grabbed the lead in the top of the first with nine runs as 10 batters reached base. They then held Groveland to just six runs in the bottom of the inning to preserve their lead.
However, Groveland turned the tables by keeping Avon Park at one run scored in the second before reeling off five runs to take an 11-10 lead. The third inning was like the first with Avon Park scoring six runs in the top and allowing one in the bottom for a 16-12 advantage.
Groveland outscored the Red Devils 12-3 over the next two innings for a 24-19 lead heading into the final frame. The Red Devil offense responded in a big way with a 10-batter inning to score nine runs for a 28-24 ball game.
With the lead back in their possession, Avon Park would need a great defensive inning to keep its tournament going. Groveland got the inning going with a quick run to pull within one.
But with one out King – playing second – snagged a line drive in the air and raced over to second base to catch a runner off the bag for the game-winning double play. Sergio Duran came out of the dugout and threw his fielder in the air as the team surrounded the two.
However, Avon Park couldn’t keep its momentum going as it fell 32-2 against Bartow on Tuesday. The Yellowjackets jumped out 19-0 in the first two innings and never looked back. They rolled in the championship game too, blasting Brooksville 31-2 for the state title.