MELBOURNE — The Avon Park Red Devils traveled to take on the Melbourne Central Catholic Hustlers on Friday night. The Red Devils dominated crushing the Hustlers with a final score of 51-0.
“We played probably one of our better games of the past two years,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “We ran the ball very well.”
Nick Rowe had three rushing touchdowns, Jerdarion Hilton had two and KJ Massey had one.
“The offensive line blocked pretty well in the run game and those two guys ran the ball extremely well,” explained Albritton. “Defense played really well, we pitched a shutout so anytime we do that, you know you’re doing some good things on defense. Those two running backs (Rowe and Hilton) ran the ball extremely well, both had great vision on a majority of their runs, they read their blocks well, made good cuts, ran the ball hard and they were physical. Then defensively, Anthony Alomar, he had a really good game, as well as Darian Kirkland, they both had two good games on the defensive side of the ball.”
The Red Devils had two kickoffs returns that were ran in for a touchdown but unfortunately, they were called back.
“Our special teams have come a long way as well,” Albritton added. “We look really good on the special teams aspect of the game as well so that was good. That’s a bright spot for us. You know, we’ve been focusing on that all spring and all summer.
“I’m extremely proud getting this win,” added Albritton. “We had a we had a great week of practice last week. We’ve been really big since we started on how the way we practice will carry over to Friday nights. I think with the week of the Kickoff Classic, we didn’t have a bad week of practice but it wasn’t as sound and intense as this past week was and you could see the differences in the week of the Kickoff Classic.
“This week, we had zero turnovers on a rainy night, which you’d expect a rainy night to at least have a turn over here or there, but we had zero turnovers. I think it was just our focus going into the game, which was a carryover from how we practice this week. I was extremely proud of them. We had to battle a lightning delay, so we really didn’t get started until it was almost 8:30. They battled all the elements and they started the game focused and the results show.”
The Avon Park Red Devils will celebrate senior night this Friday as they take on the Jordan Christian Prep Seahawks at 7:30 p.m., in what will be the Seahawks’ first game of the season.
“We are looking forward to celebrating our seniors,” stated Albritton. “Jordan Christian hasn’t played a game yet, so we don’t have any film on them. But I’ve been texting back and forth with their coach and we played them last year. He said they’re pretty similar to what they did last year. We have got to keep the same intensity, we can’t be comfortable with how we performed last night. We can appreciate it today but Monday we get back ready to work.”
Zephyrhills Christian 34, Lake Placid 14
ZEPHYRHILLS — The Zephyrhills Christian Warriors held off a determined Lake Placid squad to post a 34-14 victory at Paul L. Smith Field in Zephyrhills on Friday night.
The Warriors opened the scoring when Andrew Felder raced into the end zone from 8 yards out with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter.
Zephyrhills Christian led 14-0 when the Green Dragons got on the scoreboard late in the first half to make it a 14-7 game, only to see EJ Allen return the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 Warriors lead at the half.
The Green Dragons wouldn’t go away, even after the Warriors made it 28-7. A Lake Placid fourth-quarter touchdown made it 28-14 but Zephyrhills Christian ended any hopes of a Green Dragon comeback when Alex Cruz scored on a 22-yard run with 6:22 remaining in the game.
The Green Dragons will remain on the road, as they travel to face Windermere Prep, who defeated Father Lopez 36-0 on Friday.