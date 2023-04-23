AVON PARK — The Avon Park Lady Red Devils softball team (2-11) lost to the Lakeland Dreadnaughts (10-7) on Friday night in Avon Park.
Though the Red Devils are improving both offensively and defensively, winning their first game outright a few games ago, Avon Park continues to work on pitching consistency to bring everything together.
The Dreadnaughts jumped to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first on two base hits, five walks and several passed balls. The highlight for Avon Park was pulling off a double play when center fielder Jadyn Garrett caught a sinking fly ball inches before it hit the ground and threw to second to get the force on the Lakeland runner before they could tag up to end the Dreadnaughts inning.
Avon Park scored once in the bottom of the first with Hannah Hodges reaching on a single into left with one out. A couple of two errors by Lakeland allowed Hodges to score to make the score 5-1.
An error by Avon Park and a double by Lakeland produced a run to make the score 6-1. After Avon Park caught the Dreadnaught runner trying to steal third, four walks and a double added four more runs to the Dreadnaught total to swell their lead to nine, 10-1.
Avon Park got the second out of the inning when they caught the batter at third trying to stretch a double into a triple and got out of the inning with no further damage.
The Red Devils walked seven more batters in the third inning and gave up a triple that resulted in eight runs crossing the plate for Lakeland as the Dreadnaughts were on the verge of ending the game after three on the fifteen run mercy rule.
Avon Park kept the game alive with three runs in the bottom of the third as Hodges and Janelle Maldonado led off the inning with walks. Madalyn Milton drove them both in with a single into centerfield. Two walks and a single by Garrett brought in another run and loaded the bases with no outs.
The next three batters struck out for Avon Park as the Red Devils forced a fourth inning with the score being 18-4.
Avon Park could not match the six runs posted by Lakeland in the top of the fourth as the Dreadnaughts upped their lead to 20 at 24-4.
Base hits by Lexi Tolar and Garrett in the bottom of the fourth were not enough as Avon Park managed to score three runs to end the game falling short 24-7.
Avon Park will play their last home game of the regular season on Tuesday against Moore Haven with a 6 p.m. start and travel to play Lakeland again on Thursday to end their regular season.