RUSTON, LA — An outstanding run comes to an end.
Avon Park Ozone All-Stars fell 4-0 against Tennessee in the championship game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series. It marks another year where Team Florida finished as one of the last two teams standing.
Tennessee took the lead in the top first inning. With a runner on second, starter Krew Cobb forced a ground ball to third base that was scooped up by Jace Jackson and fired to Jackson Hancock for an out. However, Hancock then threw back across the diamond in an attempt to get the lead runner advancing to third.
But the first baseman’s throw sailed high, allowing the runner to race home for the go-ahead score.
Cobb did avoid any additional runs there and in the top of the second but the Red Devil offense couldn’t push across any of its own in the bottom of either inning.
After allowing a leadoff single to start the third, Cobb looked to be on his way to ending the frame thanks to a pair of strikeouts and being up 0-2 to his fourth batter. Then that hitter smashed a two-run homer over the center field fence for a 3-0 Tennessee lead.
Avon Park couldn’t find a way to respond as it got leadoff singles from SJ Duran in the third and Myles Prescott in the fourth but recorded three straight outs afterward each time.
Meanwhile, Tennessee added a run against Jace Jackson – who relieved Cobb after a leadoff walk – in the top of the fifth.
The Red Devils went down in order over the next two innings. As Ty Parker’s ground ball back to the pitcher was used to record the final out, Tennessee clinched its title and Avon Park’s season was over.
But it shouldn’t be overlooked the route this Red Devils team took to get that far. It suffered two difficult losses to start the tournament including one that had them in the first games of the elimination bracket. Avon Park then ripped off four wins in a row.
It won its games in several different fashions. Whether a late-inning rally to scrape by Mississippi, blowouts over North Carolina and Tennessee or an extra-inning thriller against Alabama. The Red Devils found a way to win to reach the championship round.
And though Team Florida didn’t hoist a trophy this time around, that run in itself should be applauded.