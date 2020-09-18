The first game for the Avon Park Red Devils where they were to play host against the Frostproof Bulldogs has been canceled due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs first-year Coach Rod McDowell has tested positive for the virus and the Frostproof football program will be shut down for two weeks.
“It is a little disappointing but we will keep practicing to get ready for Hardee next week,” Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton said. “I feel bad for the kids because our first game got canceled, but we will keep powering through. When we travel to play Hardee next week it will be their fourth game, our first.”
UPDATE: After press time Thursday evening, the Lake Placid Green Dragons received word that the Moore Haven Terriers would not be able to compete Friday night due to COVID-19. Both Lake Placid and Avon Park found themselves without opponents so both schools decided to play against each other in a county rivalry game.
The Red Devils will travel south to face the Green Dragons with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. This will be the first game of the season for both teams and will also be Lake Placid's Senior Night.
The Green Dragons will be live streaming the event via their Lake Placid Dragons Football Facebook page.