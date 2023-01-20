AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Girls Soccer team won their third straight game and six of their last seven Tuesday night as they blanked the Moore Haven Terriers 3-0 at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.

“We are now 8-5-1,” said Avon Park Head Coach John Merlo “what we were hoping for and a chance with two games left for a ten win season and hoping for at least a district win would be icing on the cake.”

