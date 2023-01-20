AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Girls Soccer team won their third straight game and six of their last seven Tuesday night as they blanked the Moore Haven Terriers 3-0 at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
“We are now 8-5-1,” said Avon Park Head Coach John Merlo “what we were hoping for and a chance with two games left for a ten win season and hoping for at least a district win would be icing on the cake.”
“I was telling the girls that the only thing I was a little upset about tonight,” added Merlo “I thought the goal total could be more, but they were not trying to be selfish, which is not a bad thing because they were looking for the open player and give them the opportunity to score.”
In response to a previous comment in which he noted that he would like to see them be a little more selfish, Merlo smiled and stated that “There is that fine line between being selfish and not, we are almost there, but a win is a win. The defense played well except for a bad bounce, other than that I have no complaints there.”
Nothing selfish early in the game when at the seven minute mark Aliany Zavala passed the ball from right midfield down the middle towards the goal. Ashley Martinez split through the defenders to take a ten yard shot from the left side of the goal that hit net in the right side to give Avon Park a 1-0 lead.
It would take the Red Devils another thirty minutes to score even though they controlled possession for the majority of the time. Again, Zavala was the catalyst with 7:55 left in the first half, Zavala booted a freekick from 35 yards out that went over Moore Haven’s head to Avon Park’s Abigail Manuel, who diverted the ball from the middle of the net to the left side from five yards out that gave the Red Devil’s a 2-0 lead.
Midway through the second half, Zavala scored an insurance goal for the Red Devils on a twenty yard freekick from the left side that went into the right side of the goal to make the final score 3-0.
Avon Park’s prospects of a ten win season look promising as their final two games are against Discovery (2-12-2) at home on Thursday on Senior Night and away at Mulberry (1-12) on Friday.