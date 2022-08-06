Main Photo

Team Florida Ozone placed second in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

 COURTESY/AVON PARK BASEBALL INC. VIA FACEBOOK

ANDERSON, SC — Team Florida came just short of bringing a World Series championship back to Highlands County.

Avon Park Ozone All-Stars, representing the Sunshine State, fell in the final round 10-6 to Team Texas Wednesday. The Red Devils needed two wins to win the title while Texas, the last undefeated team, required only one.

