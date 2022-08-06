ANDERSON, SC — Team Florida came just short of bringing a World Series championship back to Highlands County.
Avon Park Ozone All-Stars, representing the Sunshine State, fell in the final round 10-6 to Team Texas Wednesday. The Red Devils needed two wins to win the title while Texas, the last undefeated team, required only one.
The Red Devils got on the board in a big way thanks to their big bopper at first base. Cameron Fuse smashed a leadoff home run on the first pitch he saw well over the fence in right center field for a 1-0 lead. It was Fuse’s second homer of the tournament, in which he finished batting a mind-boggling .800.
Parker Pritchett reached base on an error at third base and, coincidentally, another one at the hot corner on a ball from Muhammad Hudson for the 2-0 advantage.
However, starter Talon Collar had problems in the next half inning. A bloop single got it going for Texas then Collar issued two four-pitch walks. His second balk of the inning due to not coming fully set brought in the lead runner and prompted a change on the mound.
After a walk by reliever Noah Peavy, Texas grabbed the lead on a wild pitch. Then it grabbed the lead on a two-run base hit into left center field. That runner advanced to second when Krew Cobb was ruled off the bag on a force play from ground ball back to Peavy.
A single the other way brought the lead runner in and gave Texas runners on the corners with nobody out. The Red Devils did get the double play they wanted in a more flashy fashion.
Peavy used quick hands to snag a line drive back to him and snapped a throw over to Sergio Duran at third base for the second out. Peavy then sat the next batter down on strikes as Texas exited the inning with a 5-2 lead.
Team Florida couldn’t respond in the bottom of the second though as Collar, Duran and Mason Bennett all went down on strikes. But Peavy delivered a shutout third with a flyout sandwiched between two punchouts.
He seemed poised to hurl another zero but an error on a pop-up brought in a sixth Texas run before Peavy ended the frame on a strikeout. Texas picked up two more runs in the fifth on an RBI single into left field and a sacrifice fly.
Avon Park closed the gap in hopes of a clutch rally in the bottom of the sixth. Duran and Bennett got it started with a pair of free passes then Texas intentionally walked Fuse to load the bases.
But Peavy made Texas pay for that move. He ripped a single into left field for Duran and Bennett to score and make it an 8-4 game. Cobb came through with an opposite field single to score Fuse. But the rally fell short there as Pritchett flew out to center field, stranding runners on second and third.
Texas added to its lead for the final time with a two-run sixth to make it 10-5. Avon Park could only muster one run as Team Texas finished off the Red Devils for a 10-6 win and a World Series title.