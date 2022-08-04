ANDERSON, SC — Avon Park’s Ozone All-Stars, playing as Team Florida, defeated Team Alabama 11-4 in the teams’ rematch at the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series. The victory put the Red Devils one win from the final round of the tournament.

Alabama grabbed the lead in the top of the first off starter Talon Collar on an RBI groundout to Sergio Duran at second base. However, he prevented any more from scoring thanks to a pop out to Cameron Fuse with runners on second and third.

