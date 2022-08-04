ANDERSON, SC — Avon Park’s Ozone All-Stars, playing as Team Florida, defeated Team Alabama 11-4 in the teams’ rematch at the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series. The victory put the Red Devils one win from the final round of the tournament.
Alabama grabbed the lead in the top of the first off starter Talon Collar on an RBI groundout to Sergio Duran at second base. However, he prevented any more from scoring thanks to a pop out to Cameron Fuse with runners on second and third.
The Red Devils couldn’t respond in the next half inning as a hit-and-run gone awry resulted in an inning-ending double play. Collar and Noah Peavy responded with a shutout half inning to keep it a 1-0 game. Peavy struck ;out a batter with two outs to strand a runner on third.
And the Red Devils took the lead with a big bottom of the second.
Parker Pritchett gave his team a great start with a leadoff double on a bloop hit. Michael Owens made it runners on second and third after reaching on an error and swiping a bag.
Muhammad Hudson put his team on top by hammering a pitch through the 5-6 hole and drove in both Pritchett and Owens for a 2-1 lead. Hudson beat out a throw home on a bases loaded grounder by Mason Bennett to make it 3-1.
Ma’Khaleb Owens then came to the plate and picked an RBI with a bases-loaded walk. Ty Parker singled home Duran. Mason Bennett tried to join him but ended up thrown out at home. A hard-hit ball from Fuse made it 6-1 as Ma’Khaleb scored off of that and an RBI groundout by Peavy increased the lead to 7-1. And the inning’s final run came as Fuse scored on a passed ball before Krew Cobb ended the frame on a flyout.
Peavy gave the Red Devils a shutdown inning in the third but ran into trouble in the fourth inning. A two-RBI knock with the bases loaded and two outs cut Avon Park’s lead to 8-3. But he limited it to only that.
Avon Park responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. It turned to Cobb in relief to finish off the game. He made it through the fifth cleanly with three groundouts to the left side of the infield. After the Red Devils added a run in the fifth, Texas tried to mount a rally but were stopped short at one run in the top of the sixth.
The Red Devils’ win put them up against Team South Carolina on Tuesday. The Palmetto Staters remained as the final roadblock on Avon Park’s drive to the final round of the World Series.