Team Florida’s Krew Cobb (5) delivers a pitch against South Carolina during the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

 COURTESY/AVON PARK BASEBALL, INC. VIA FACEBOOK

ANDERSON, SC — The Red Devils are one of the last two teams standing.

Avon Park Ozone All-Stars, playing as Team Florida, defeated Team South Carolina 7-5 Tuesday afternoon and advanced to the final round of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series.

