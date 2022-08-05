ANDERSON, SC — The Red Devils are one of the last two teams standing.
Avon Park Ozone All-Stars, playing as Team Florida, defeated Team South Carolina 7-5 Tuesday afternoon and advanced to the final round of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series.
The game was tied up through the first inning. After South Carolina picked up one on starter Talon Collar, Cameron Fuse scored from third on a passed ball with Parker Pritchett at the plate.
Collar and South Carolina’s starter matched zeroes in the second before the Palmetto Staters grabbed the lead again in the third. One out and a 3-1 count into the inning, the Red Devils made the switch to Krew Cobb in relief of Collar. He gave up two straight singles through the left side.
Cobb came back to get the next batter but two passed ball/wild pitches late in the count moved up both runners and scored them for a 3-1 South Carolina advanage. The second passed ball scored the lead runner then a miscue on a relay from Pritchett at the backstop to Cobb at the plate brought home the runner from second.
He escaped the inning thanks to shortstop Noah Peavy snagging a line drive on a 3-2 pitch with a runner on second.
The Red Devils got a run back on a throwing error trying to catch Ma’Khaleb Owens stealing third base. As the ball bounded into left field, Owens motored home to make it a one-run game. Later in the inning, a bases loaded single into right field by his brother Michael Owens scored Fuse and Peavy for a 4-3 Avon Park lead.
Cobb took the mound again and gave his team a great shutdown inning with a flyout, soft liner to Peavy at shortstop and a pop-up to Pritchett on the infield to retire the side in order.
Another failed caught stealing attempt in the fourth added two more runs to the Avon Park lead. But a mistake in the field in the fifth added them right back.
With two outs, Cobb forced a fly ball into shallow center field. Poised to make the play, Muhammad Hudson charged in. However, he ended up falling backward as he stopped and the ball came back down right by him. It allowed two runs to score.
Cobb however did exit the inning with the lead intact as he forced a weak grounder back to him for a 1-3 putout to retire the side, his team up 6-5. Michael gave his team an insurance run in the fifth when his infield hit with one out scored Ma’Khaleb for a 7-5 lead.
But the top of the sixth wasn’t without drama as the first two batters reached on walks. Pritchett though helped out the cause by throwing out the lead runner on a double steal. Cobb then forced a flyout to right field but put another runner on with a hit by pitch.
The Red Devil reliever stayed calm and sealed the victory on a first-pitch flyout to right field. Cobb finished with 3.2 innings pitched in relief of the starter Collar and picked up the win. Avon Park’s victory put the Red Devils in the final round against Texas. They’d need two wins over their opponents to claim a World Series title.