A big inning and quality relief innings helped the Red Devils Ozone (12u) All-Stars get off to a winning start at the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division II State Tournament in Avon Park.
Avon Park defeated Ridge Manor 8-6 with Krew Cobb and Ty Cleveland striking out 10 combined batters in five innings. A six-run rally in the third plus a run in the first and fifth built the lead the two relievers preserved.
After Ridge Manor scored three runs in the first against Jace Jackson, the Red Devils turned to Cobb for the next three. He kept his opponents off the board for his teammates to get a go-ahead rally going.
Tyler Sipos started it with a leadoff walk and steal of second. A Mason Bennett groundout put Sipos on third and a single by Myles Prescott scored him. Prescott then swiped second, too. Kasen Jackson reached on an infield single and a high throw to first allowed the tying run in Prescott to score.
Walks from Jace Jackson and Cleveland then loaded the bases for Jackson Hancock. The first baseman deposited a ball into left field. An errant throw into right field as he tried for second helped clear the bases and for Hancock to round third and slide home for a Little League grand slam and a 7-3 lead.
Avon Park didn’t look back from there, even as Ridge Manor tried to mount a comeback against the reliever in Cleveland. With the tying run on-base in the bottom of the sixth, Cleveland forced a weak pop-up to Kasen Jackson at shortstop to send the Red Devils into the winner’s bracket.
That matchup would be against Franklin County on Sunday.