A big inning and quality relief innings helped the Red Devils Ozone (12u) All-Stars get off to a winning start at the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division II State Tournament in Avon Park.

Avon Park defeated Ridge Manor 8-6 with Krew Cobb and Ty Cleveland striking out 10 combined batters in five innings. A six-run rally in the third plus a run in the first and fifth built the lead the two relievers preserved.

