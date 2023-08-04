RUSTON, LA — One win away from a title.
Avon Park Ozone All-Stars trounced Tennessee 12-2 in four innings Monday at the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series. The win got the Red Devils some much-needed revenge and – thanks to tiebreakers – a spot in the championship game.
Tennessee took the lead early against starter SJ Duran thanks to a beat out ground ball to the first base side with a runner on third. However, a soft line drive caught by Kasen Jackson at shortstop kept the damage to one run.
The Red Devils got that run back and then some in the top of the second inning. Jace Jackson started it with a single up the middle which was followed by a Tyler Sipos walk. Then, with one out, Duran loaded the bases on a bunt up the first base side.
A ball hit back to the pitcher by Ty Parker allowed Jace Jackson to score from third and kept the sacks full for Avon Park. A balk called on Tennessee’s pitcher during Kolton Elder’s at-bat then pushed across the go-ahead run in Sipos.
Elder walked and Mason Bennett put down another successful Avon Park bunt that scored Duran from third. A throw to first that wound up in right field gave Parker the daylight needed to round third and slide in safely at home plate.
A Myles Prescott single to left field scored Elder and a groundout to shortstop from Kasen Jackson plated Bennett and put Prescott on third. And during Krew Cobb’s at-bat a passed ball brought in Prescott’s courtesy runner – Kasen Jackson.
When the half inning’s final out was recorded the Red Devils had built themselves a 7-1 lead in just their second time batting.
Duran went back out for his second inning of work and Tennessee again pushed across a run. But, just like the first inning, the Volunteer Staters were held to just the single run as the Red Devils led 7-2.
Following a quiet top of the third Duran pitched his first scoreless frame of the day as he retired the side in order.
The righty led off the top of the fourth with a walk and during the next three at-bats worked his way around the bases. Tennessee tried to catch him stealing third but the catcher’s off-balance throw and a missed ball by the third baseman let the throw dribble into left field. Duran got up and kept running to score his team’s eighth run.
Bennett was then hit by a pitch followed by Prescott and Kasen Jackson walking to load the bases. Cobb was plunked too which scored Bennett from third.
A balk called during Jackson Hancock’s at-bat made it 10-2, a single into left field from Hancock pushed the lead to 11-2 and a second balk gave the Red Devils a 10-run advantage at 12-2.
With the run rule in place, a scoreless bottom of the fourth would end the game early. Duran started it with a groundout but Jace Jackson was called on in relief after back-to-back batters reached.
Duran finished with two runners allowed in 3.1 innings pitched. Jace Jackson made quick work of his two batters as he needed just eight pitches for a pair of strikeouts.
Texas beating South Carolina that same day created a scenario of three one-loss teams left in the tournament. The one with the most games played received a bye to the final round while the other two would duke it out.
Thanks to being in the elimination bracket essentially from the start, the Red Devils were guaranteed a spot in the final round. Tennessee later went on to beat Texas to force the grudge match against Avon Park.