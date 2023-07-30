RUSTON, LA — Avon Park Ozone All-Stars, who are representing Florida, didn’t get off to the best start to its championship bid.
The Red Devils lost 6-4 against Tennessee on Thursday in an opening pool play round then suffered a 4-2 defeat Friday against South Carolina in their first game of the bracket at the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series.
Avon Park grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first on a dropped third strike passed ball that scored Kasen Jackson from third.
Ty Cleveland started on the bump for the Thursday game throwing two scoreless innings. Unfortunately, Tennessee put up a run against third inning reliever Krew Cobb thanks to a leadoff single that later scored on a passed ball. However, Cobb would put the Red Devils back on top in the bottom half of the third when he worked a bases loaded walk with two outs. But that’s the only run they’d score in that scenario.
Cobb worked a 1-2-3 top of the fourth and Avon Park pushed two more runs across in the bottom to build a 4-1 lead.
Headed into the top of the sixth, Avon Park held a 4-2 lead as Jace Jackson started his second inning of work. However, he’d quickly be in trouble thanks to a leadoff batter reaching and aone-out walk.
Then disaster struck. A 1-2 pitch from the righty was hammered to center field for a three-run home run and a 5-4 Tennessee advantage. SJ Duran was called upon after that but he couldn’t end the inning unscathed as Tennessee added an insurance run.
The Red Devils then went down in order to end the game. However, that matchup was part of the tournament’s pool play round that helped seed teams for the bracket. The real tournament began on Friday.
South Carolina 4, Avon Park 2
Unfortunately, Avon Park had some trouble that day too as it couldn’t muster enough offense against South Carolina.
Avon Park brought across its two runs in the top of the fourth. Myles Prescott got it going with a leadoff single, then stole second and moved to third on a passed ball.
Kasen Jackson then hit a grounder back to the pitcher who recorded a 1-3 putout. Seeing his opportunity, Prescott broke for home and beat the first baseman’s throw with a slide into the plate.
Later in the inning Avon Park had the bases loaded with one out. After Cleveland flew out, Kolton Elder was hit by a pitch which brought in Jace Jackson from third base. The Red Devils were within one at 3-2. But a fielder’s choice in the middle of the defense ended any chance of additional runs crossing.
South Carolina later got a run back on a passed ball with a runner on third for some insurance and avoided trouble in the fifth and sixth to walk away with the win.
Avon Park would match up with Mississippi in the beginning of the elimination bracket on Saturday. If the Red Devils want to bring home the title, they’ll be fighting for their lives the rest of the way.