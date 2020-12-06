SEBRING – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team rebounded from their first lost of the season to the DeSoto Bulldogs on Tuesday with a resounding 73-39 win over the Sebring Blue Streaks on Friday night on Sebring’s home court.
“Our shots were falling tonight which allowed for a quick start,” said Avon Park Head Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “Proud of the girls and how they played tonight, we are fortunate to have multiple weapons to fall back on which allows us to use multiple options on offense. Defensively, it does not look like much, it is pretty much basic, but basic works for us.”
The Red Devils came out smoking as they scored 23 points in the first quarter led by Zoe Wortinger, who accounted for 14 of those points that include two 3-pointers and going four for four at the free throw line.
Kenaya Littles added another 3-pointer and DeShayla Hawthorne scored four as Avon Park ended the first quarter with a 23-9 lead.
Avon Park continued to roll to start the second quarter with a ten point run to increase their lead to 24 at 33-9 and took a 25 point lead into the half with the score being 42-17.
The Red Devils showed no signs of slowing in the second half as Littles and Hawthorne each hit from 3-point range and another basket by Hawthorne put Avon Park at the half century mark in points with a 50-17 lead.
Sebring did not fold over as they put together a mini run on baskets by Shamari Jones and Trinity Rohrer to cut the lead back to 27 at 50-23, though Avon Park quickly answered with 12 straight points that was sandwiched by a 3-pointer by Wortinger to start and end the run to make the score 62-23 and force the game into a running clock.
The Red Devils held a 66-31 lead after the third quarter and won the game 73-39 to improve Avon Park to 5-1 on the season while Sebring falls to 2-4.
Jones led the Blue Streaks with 14 points with Rohrer adding 9 and Keely Jones scoring 8.
Wortinger led the Red Devils with a game high 27 points that included five 3-pointers, Hawthorne scored 18 and Littles added 11. Jamya Houston scored 8 points in the win.
It will be two weeks before Sebring plays at home again, all three of their games are on the road next week as they play DeSoto on Monday, Hardee on Thursday and Lake Placid on Friday.
Avon Park will play at Lake Placid on Monday and host Lake Wales on Thursday.