AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils (2-1) were unable to overcome six turnovers as they lost their first game of the season to the Lake Region Thunder 31-0 at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park on Friday Night.
Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton commented during the half they were killing themselves with turnovers and penalties.
Despite that, Avon Park remained in the game until late when Lake Region put the game out of reach as they took advantage of a worn out defense that had been on the field too long.
The first couple of possessions for Avon Park may have been an indicator of things to come. Their first drive stalled on a dropped pass that would have resulted in a first down in Lake Region territory and the second drive abruptly ended after three plays on a lost fumble in their own territory.
Both times the Thunder drove deep into Avon Park territory, made one of two field goals attempted to take a 3-0 first quarter lead over the Red Devils.
Lake Region added two touchdowns in the second quarter. Both scoring drives started off with Avon Park sacking the Thunder quarterback for a loss and both drives ended with touchdown passes as Lake Region took a 17-0 lead.
With 3:27 left in the half, Avon Park moved the ball 60 yards in nine plays to the Thunder 21 before turning the ball over on a lost fumble.
Avon Park reached Lake Region’s 30 on their first drive in the second half before turning the ball over on an interception by the Thunder and on their second drive, missed an wide open receiver on a halfback pass as the third quarter ended with neither team scoring and Lake Region holding on to a 17-0 lead.
Heading into the fourth quarter, four Avon Park turnovers resulted in only three Lake Region points. That would not hold up in the fourth quarter as both lost fumbles were turned into Lake Region touchdowns.
The Avon Park defense had kept Lake Region runningback, Nazhier Wilson, in check the first three quarters, holding him to 27 yards on eleven carries. Wilson broke loose in the fourth quarter, rushing for 108 yards on four carries to include scoring both touchdowns on runs of 17 and 60 yards to make the score 31-0.
Avon Park had to chance to wipe the goose egg off the scoreboard in the final minutes, starting from their own 35 to making it to the Thunder 1 before stalling and turning the ball over on downs to make the final score 31-0.
Wilson led Lake Region with 135 yards rushing on 15 carries and two touchdowns and Clifton Morris went 10 for 15 for 144 yards and two touchdown passes.
Nick Rowe led Avon Park with 116 yards on 15 carries and Jerdarion Hilton added 44 yards on 9 carries.
Avon Park will travel on Friday to play the Parrish Community Bulls (2-0).