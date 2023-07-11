SEBRING — The Avon Park T-Ball All-Star team fell short in their comeback bid against North Lakeland in the first round of the Florida T-Ball State Tournament in Sebring at Max Long, losing to North Lakeland 31-30.
Avon Park started strong in the top of the first, scoring seven runs that was highlighted by a homerun by JD King that drove in two runs.
North Lakeland matched Avon Park’s offensive output in the bottom of the first with seven runs to tie the game at 7 after the first inning.
Avon Park then went into, in T-Ball terms, a two inning offensive drought in which they scored a total of four runs. In the second inning, they scored only once after North Lakeland got three quick outs on two groundballs and a flyball to short.
In the third inning, after King hit his second homerun of the game to start the inning, Avon Park managed only two more runs as North Lakeland got three outs on a grounder, liner and a popup, all of which were back to the North Lakeland pitcher to shorten Avon Park’s inning.
During the same time, North Lake scored six in the bottom of the second and four in the bottom of the third, all runs scored with two outs on two homeruns that drove in two each and held a 17-11 lead over Avon Park after three innings.
Avon Park rediscovered their offense in the fourth inning scoring seven runs. Armar Jones tripled in Benjamin Garcia and two batters later, King hit his third homerun to drive in two more to tie the game at 15.
Five straight hits by CJ Thomas, Michael Rhuden, LJ Olds, Zaria Guzman and BJ Lungley produced three more runs to give Avon Park an 18-17 lead.
North Lakeland responded in kind in the bottom of the fourth with seven runs highlighted by Parker Schultz’s second triple of the game to drive in two as North Lakeland regained their lead, 24-18, after four innings.
Avon Park responded in the top of the fifth with eight runs with Legend Duran driving in two with a double into left field as they again regained the lead 26-24 and needing a big inning defensively to North Lakeland close.
They did not get it in the bottom of the fifth as North Lakeland scored seven more runs and held a 31-26 lead going into the sixth inning.
Avon Park continued to roll offensively with the first six batters reaching and scoring four to close the gap to one run at 31-30.
With runners on first and second, a popout to short and force outs on the base runners at second and first ended the game on a triple play with Avon Park falling on the short side of a 31-30 decision.
Avon Park faced West Volusia on Sunday in the elimination bracket. West Volusia lost to DeSoto 43-42 on Saturday.