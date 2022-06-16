LAKE PLACID — The Red Devils came up short in their bid for a district championship.
Avon Park T-ball All-Stars were walked off by the Okeechobee Brahmans Sunday evening at the District 8 Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament. The Red Devils were unable to defend their title from the 2021 tournament.
After a victory over Lake Placid in its opening round, Avon Park lost to Okeechobee American in the ensuing game. It set up for a rematch with Lake Placid in the elimination bracket after the Green Dragons’ victory over the Okeechobee National team.
Avon Park once again dispatched the Green Dragons with a comfortable lead, creating the opportunity to get two wins over the Brahmans and claim the district title.
The Red Devils trailed through the first three innings then turned it on in the top of the fourth. Avon Park rattled off nine runs while holding the Brahmans to just two for a 26-22 lead.
Both teams traded scoring innings the final two frames. Avon Park made it 30-22 in the top of the fifth, Okeechobee responded with seven runs for a 30-29 ball game and the Red Devils scratched across just one run in the sixth.
Down 31-29 with two outs, the Brahmans lineup ripped off a string of hits and scored three runners for the victory and the district title against Avon Park.
But the Red Devils don’t have anything to hang their heads about. According to manager Kenny Massey, they came a long way from where they started as a team.
He saw the players make routine plays they used to not make and that was what helped them get to the championship round.
“I’m so proud of them, so proud of them,” Massey said.