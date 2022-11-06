HAINES CITY – The Avon Park Red Devils (5-5) ended their regular football season on a positive note with a 46-0 thrashing of the Discovery Spartans (0-10) last Friday night in Haines City for their first five win season since the 2018-2019 season.

“They did an awesome job staying positive all season” said Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton “even through some rough patches, they kept working hard and we came out with a 500 record and a couple of thousand yard runners.”

