HAINES CITY – The Avon Park Red Devils (5-5) ended their regular football season on a positive note with a 46-0 thrashing of the Discovery Spartans (0-10) last Friday night in Haines City for their first five win season since the 2018-2019 season.
“They did an awesome job staying positive all season” said Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton “even through some rough patches, they kept working hard and we came out with a 500 record and a couple of thousand yard runners.”
Both teams turned the ball over on downs on their first drives of the game. On Discovery’s second drive, Red Devil linebacker Darien Kirkland jumped in front of the Spartan receiver and returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown that gave Avon Park a 7-0 lead with 2:18 left in the first quarter.
The Red Devils opened the second quarter on their own 18 and went 82 yards on ten plays with Jedarion Hilton scoring on a 13 yard run. On the extra point attempt, a bad snap was picked up by the holder, Semaj Bennett, who weaved through defenders on the left side and bulled his way the last couple of yards to convert the two point play that made the score 15-0 in favor of Avon Park.
Avon Park added a 23 yard field goal by Eric Marquez with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter to take an 18-0 lead into the half.
Avon Park maintained the momentum to start the second half as Carlos Fuentes returned the second half squib kick by Discovery up the middle to the Spartans 27 yard line. Two plays later, Nick Rowe scored on a 26 yard run to increase the Red Devils lead to 25-0.
The Red Devils took advantage of a short field on their next possession that started on the Spartans 42.
Facing a fourth and twelve on the 32, KJ Massey completed a 16 yard pass to Jeremy Atkinson to the 16 to keep the drive alive. Rowe scored on the next play on a 16 yard run as Avon Park took a 32-0 lead with 5:18 left in the third.
Threatening to score again late in the third quarter, reaching Discovery’s three yard line, the Red Devils would have to wait officially until the fourth quarter when Hilton capped off a 65 yard drive on six plays with a 3 yard touchdown run as Avon Park expanded their lead to 39-0 and start the running clock.
Avon Park added one more touchdown late in the game on a 40 yard weaving run by Tayvion Jones to make the final score 46-0.
The Avon Park defense held Discovery to 89 total yards with four sacks and an interception.
Nick Rowe led the Red Devils with 169 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, Hilton rushed for 109 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns as Avon Park amassed nearly 400 yards total offense.
Both Rowe and Hilton also surpassed a thousand yards rushing for the season.
“These guys did a great job this season,” added Albritton. “I am really proud of how they played tonight and throughout the season.”
Albritton also noted that even postseason selections have not been made yet, the chances of Avon Park making it this year are fairly low with how they are ranked, but also reiterated that he is proud of how his players stayed positive and worked hard throughout the season.