AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Girls Basketball team remained undefeated to improve to 5-0 after beating the McKeel Wildcats (1-1), 50-35 in Avon Park in a physical matchup between two aggressive teams that brought both teams many opportunities from the foul line.
“I guess we are really good at fouling,” said Avon Park Head Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “That showed tonight, a lot of fouls were called, more than I have seen in quite a while, made for a long game.”
“Each ref is different in the way they call a game and we have adjust to how they are calling a game, we just have not done a very good job at making those adjustments.”
Avon Park scored the first points of the game on an offensive rebound by Jatayvia Jackson under the basket and promptly sunk the bucket to give the Red Devils a 2-0 lead. It was a lead the Red Devils never relinquished, though the Wildcats tied the game at three apiece.
From there the Red Devils outpaced the Wildcats 10-4 on six points by Zoe Wortinger and baskets by Sydnee Scully and Jiyana Walker to end the first quarter with a 13-7 lead.
With both teams playing strong defensively and points being at a premium, Avon Park held a ten point lead 19-9 after Jackson hit a bank shot with 5:30 left in the half.
Fouls and fouls shots soon took over the tempo in the second quarter as twenty foul shots were taking in the last five minutes with the Wildcats hitting five of eleven and Avon Park making seven of nine as the Red Devils took and 28-21 lead into the half.
After a slow start in the third quarter in which neither team scored in the first two minutes, the Red Devils amped up the offense a tad and buckled down on the defense to go on a 14-4 in Wortinger scored four with three assists, Scully scored four and Walker scored six on an assist by Tori Hester and two assists by Wortinger widened their lead to 17, 42-25, to end the third.
Avon Park enlarged their lead to 21 points in the fourth quarter, 47-26, on their way to a 50-36 win.
Serenity Hardy led McKeel with 16 points and Skyelar Smith reached double digits with ten points.
Wortinger scored a game high 21 points with Jackson contributing 12; Walker and Scully both added eight in the victory.
“We are learning and we play the way we play,” said Coach Wortinger. “It is sometimes hard to make changes or transitions, but we got the win and being 5-0 is better than being 0-5.”
“McKeel is a tough team, they play the game the right way, passed the ball well, played strong defense and they compete, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Avon Park’s home game tonight (Friday) has been canceled, making the Red Devils next home game next Friday against Lake Wales, after they travel to DeSoto on Monday and Fort Meade on Tuesday.