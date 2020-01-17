OKEECHOBEE — The B.A.S.S. Nation will kick off its 2020 regular season Jan. 29-31 with its TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Southeast Regional on Florida’s Lake Okeechobee.
The tournament is one of five regional championship events B.A.S.S. Nation has scheduled around the country this year.
According to Kyle Monti, a Bassmaster Elite Series pro who lives in Okeechobee, weather is likely to play a key factor in the Southeast Regional.
“The fish are going to be focusing on spawning depending on the water temperature,” Monti said. “If the water temps are low (below 65 degrees) it will be primarily prespawn stuff.”
Weather changes will be a major challenge for regional contenders unfamiliar with the lake.
“It could be sunny or 30 degrees and raining,” said Monti. “It is all about the fronts.”
The Okeechobee guide warns the worst thing that can happen to a contender is if all of his practices are in sunshine and cloudy cold weather hits the first competition day.
“Everything that you have learned will be useless then,” he said.
If the weather is warm throughout the tournament, Monti said bass will fall for ChatterBaits, topwater lures, swim jigs and Senkos. Punching small soft plastics through the vegetation will produce best if the weather turns cold.
Monti suggests anglers can rely on three colors of soft plastics to catch Okeechobee bass.
“You can live on this lake with black and blue, June bug and some form or watermelon,” he said.
Wind direction will determine which part of the lake will be the most productive. Monti notes the lake receives a lot of north wind this time of year, so the south side of the lake will be less protected and less productive than the north end.
“The Monkey Box will get hammered,” Monti said. “It is just a common area that everybody always fishes when the wind gets really bad.”
Monti notes it took 25 to 30 pounds or more to win most major one-day tournaments last summer and fall at Okeechobee. He believes the regional contenders will have to cull out 3-pounders with 6- or 7-pounders to win.
“There are more fish between 6 and 9 pounds in this lake than anywhere I have been except for maybe Lake Fork,” Monti said.
Monti predicted it will take a three-day weight of 69 pounds to win. The event is being held at C. Scott Driver Park, from watching the first boats take off at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, to the winning weigh-in announcement on Friday, Jan. 31 at 3:15 p.m.
The event is being hosted by Okeechobee County Tourist Development Council.
“Okeechobee County tourism is thrilled to host this exciting event! Okeechobee is known for its world-renowned fishery Lake Okeechobee and we look forward to being a part of this tournament.” Sharie Turgeon, Tourism Coordinator
