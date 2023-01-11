SEBRING — People came out for a fun time tossing bags and supporting a great cause Saturday.
The Kim Gose Cancer Research Foundation held its inaugural charity cornhole tournament at the Alan Jay Arena. It served as another sporting event – in addition to the golf tournament – through which the organization could raise money toward its efforts.
Festivities included multiple divisions for competitors split between social and competitive plus a separate bracket for teams representing several of the event’s sponsors. Sponsors even got a board made with their logo on it. There were a plethora of raffles that included prizes like coolers, a fire pit, scuba lessons, mini cornhole boards and an assortment of gift cards.
John Gose, a board member of the foundation and husband to its namesake, said the idea for a cornhole tournament came as a suggestion about five months ago from Kevin McIntyre, one the foundation’s beneficiaries.
“We’re talking and we told him what we do for fundraisers — at that time it was a golf tournament a year. And he said, ‘Have you ever thought about a cornhole tournament?’” Gose said. “So Rick (Hitt), Tres (Stephenson) and I were sitting there, our mouths dropped open and said, ‘Wow, this might be something here.’”
McIntyre with his connections offered his services to assist with bringing the whole thing together. From then on, it was “go, go, go” according to Gose. Sponsors got on board signing up so boards could be made, people even put up money to sponsor certain lanes.
With a $1,000 prize from major sponsor Yarbrough Tire, Gose said they felt good about getting people over to the Alan Jay Arena located next to the Highlands County fairgrounds.
Even with two big-time tournaments happening in the state, the event still attracted plenty of people for its first iteration. Any more and it might’ve been a little hairy. In terms of numbers, they saw 52 teams across the three divisions. If you ask Gose, that’s not bad for five months of planning.
He said with more time to plan, nail down a date for the arena and just get the word out there will be a gamechanger for next year. Because now they have a run under their belt. Not to mention, the tournament might attract some of the best players in the nation if there are no conflicts next time.
“I think once these people get back and say, ‘Hey, man, this venue is the real deal. This tournament is the real deal,’ I think next year will be even better,” Gose said.