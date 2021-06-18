AVON PARK — It was all fun and games during the 2nd Reggie Baker Basketball Camp. A professional basketball player, Reggie Baker hosted his second camp at the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park recently. The last camp was held in March during Spring Break. Forty-five campers learned the fundamentals basketball from experienced coaches from local schools and even a few international professional players.
Baker plays for Portugal as a guard. He is an Avon Park native and graduated from Avon Park High School in 2013. He played for Bethune-Cookman University and went on to play for Georgia and now Portugal at the professional level.
“I wanted to do another camp before I leave to go overseas,” Baker said. “It is summer time and this is something these kids want and need. I plan on doing this every year and I am excited about it. These kids are learning everything about basketball, basically. They are learning the fundamentals, ball handling, dribbling, shooting, conditioning, footwork, teamwork, communication and pretty much everything else that is involved in the game of basketball. We are showing them things that they need to work on everyday.”
Avon Park High School’s Sylvester Lewis is soon to be a junior that has participated in both of the Reggie Baker Basketball Camps. At only 15 years old, Lewis towers over the competition and stands at 6-foot, 8-inch.
“I really like this camp,” Lewis said. “It is a good, positive event to get kids out of the house and to stay active. I’ve been playing basketball for two years now. This is my second time at this camp. I really like the environment and it is a good place to learn the game and to have fun. I really like the coaches. They encourage you, they push you hard and help you to get to the top of your game. So far I have worked on my ball handling, worked on my shooting and my defense. I will for sure be back next time.”
The camp continues to grow. Baker hopes the athletes are inspired and motivated.
“We are growing and improving each time we hold one of these camps,” Baker said. “Last time we had 35 campers and now we have 45. I hope these kids will be motivated and inspired. I am from Avon Park so I want them to look at me and think ‘if he can make it out so can I. If I put the work in, stay focused, get the grades and stay true to myself, then the sky is the limit.’ I want to make sure these kids are working hard. I want to give these kids something fun to do, something positive to keep them out of trouble.”
The Reggie Baker Basketball Camp has caught the eye of many in the community and the Wright Group Unlimited decided to make a generous donation.
“Anytime we see a young African American man that is trying to give back to his community, it is hard for us to sit on the sidelines and not assist him,” Woodraun Wright said. “Our non-profit is designed to assist programs and projects that are initiating efforts to assist the black community in a positive way. We provide funding for those origination and programs. We want to help get kids in that may not have the funds to participate. We are partnering with Reggie to help those kids.”
Wright is really proud of how far Baker has come and what he is now doing for the community.
“I love this camp,” Wright said. “I’ve known Reggie since he was 7 years old and a member of the Boys & Girls Club. I’ve been able to see him grow and mature. I see a lot of kids that are in the same situation that he was in. He loves basketball and so do a lot of these kids. Basketball has gotten Reggie really far and these kids want to do the same thing. I talked to his mother, Latoya (Jackson), and she is really proud to see her son doing something for his community.”
Baker plans to make the camp an annual event.
“The feedback I got from the last camp was outstanding,” He said. “I love to see these kids smiling, having fun and wearing my shirt. It made me feel great about myself. Giving back to my community is something I always wanted to do and I’m happy to do it. As long as I’m in a position to do it, I will. I plan on doing a camp every summer.”