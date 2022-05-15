AVON PARK — The St. Thomas University Bobcats are gaining a grappler in Avon Park Red Devils’ Jordan Barrett. After years of hard work, dedication and a school change it paid off for Jordan when he signed a scholarship with the Bobcats while surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches.
Jordan wrestled all four years of high school. He started out as a Sebring Blue Streak for three years before he transferred to Avon Park where he competed in the 160-pound weight class and finished with a record of 39-12, made an outstanding 22 pins and was the district champion.
“I’m really excited for my future at St. Thomas University and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue my wrestling career in college,” Barrett said. “Not a lot of people get to do that so I’m excited to be able to go and represent Avon Park at a big school in Miami. It means a lot having everyone here and especially the head coach (Jake Patacsil) driving up all the way from Miami to support me here. It means a lot having all my teammates here and my coach (James Bland) got off work just to come support me. Putting four years into the sport that I love, it is really rewarding knowing that I was able to make it and get a scholarship to college. It means a lot to me knowing that I will be able to continue my career because not a lot of people get to wrestle past high school. It is a really big deal to me.”
Jordan did have a few options when it came to college.
“I had a couple of other schools looking at me but St. Thomas has always really been my main one because of where it is located,” explained Jordan. “Not a lot schools have wrestling programs in Florida, there were other schools out of state but I wanted to stay in Florida. I was able to go on a campus tour and I really like it a lot because of the teacher-student ratio, there were smaller classes so it is more hands-on teaching which I think will benefit me. The wrestling program is new so they are getting a lot of new wrestlers, new room, new equipment and I like the way the head coach runs everything. Coach (Patacsil) is an All-American from Purdue so he is who I aspire to be like. I want to model my wrestling career after him and work to do the things he has done.”
Jordan will be under the leadership of St. Thomas’ Coach Jake Patacsil. According to the Bobcats’ website Coach Patacsil has an extensive résumé, with over 10 years of experience as a wrestling coach and has coached at numerous colleges across the United States.
Patacsil has coached a total of 11 All-Americans, four individual National Champions, and the NCWA National Champions in 2011. Perhaps more impressive is Patacsil’s wrestling career, having wrestled at Purdue University from 2006-2009. During his wrestling career, Patacsil was named an All-American in 2008-09, taking fifth in the nation at 149 pounds; recognized as the “Most Outstanding Wrestler” at Purdue (06-09); received the Durham Leadership Award (06-07), and won the Big Ten Medal of Honor (08-09), which is given to the Big Ten senior student-athlete who best exemplifies athletic success, community involvement, and academic achievement.
“Jordan’s work ethic is what made us want him on our team,” said Patacsil. “Our room has some talent right now but one of the things I want is a culture of hard work. I want those who get those individual practices in, come before practice, stay after practice and do that kind of stuff. We need guys like him (Jordan) who will make that difference and make it part of the culture.”
Coach Patacsil is excited to have Jordan join his team.
“I’m super proud of Jordan, he is a local guy and to have those guys on the team is a big deal to me. One of the reasons I took the job in the first place is because I’m from South Florida and for me when I got out of high school there were no options in state. It was if you wanted to wrestle in college you had to go out of state so to be able to say now ‘you don’t have to leave, stay here, become part of the community.’ There are three colleges in Florida who have wrestling programs so I’m super happy to have gone from none to three in such a short period of time. Southeastern has been seven or eight years and now St. Thomas and Keiser, two and three, so to have those options is great. We want to show these local guys that you can wrestle in college. I’ve talked to state champs who though wrestling in college wasn’t an option. I want wrestling to become a culture down here. I want little kids who can’t wait to get to middle school to wrestle or high school to wrestle. Everyone asks why Pennsylvania is so good, it’s because they have that tradition and Florida doesn’t have that yet and I want that for Florida. We are getting there with these schools that are adding programs.”
Jordan’s family is extremely proud of him and all the things he has accomplished.
“I’m very proud and he has worked very hard,” said Tom Barrett, Jordan’s father. “This is a great school he will be going to. Jordan’s work ethic makes him special. He wasn’t born a natural athlete and has worked his way up to where he is at. He has earned it. We hope he does good with it and capitalizes on it. Sebring has an excellent coach and staff but James (Bland) went a little further in wrestling and pushes his kids hard so I think it definitely escalated his game coming here. Avon Park is a smaller school so more one-on-one.”
Jordan’s father knows he has what it takes to succeed at St. Thomas.
“He will have to continue to do what he is doing,” added Tom Barrett. “He has kept his nose clean and very picky with his friends. He stayed away from the partying. He works, goes to school and his athletics, it’s a recipe for success. We aren’t ready for him to leave but at least he is close by. I’m down there on business all the time.”
Avon Park knows they are losing a great young man.
“Jordan is an automatic team leader,” said Avon Park Coach James Bland. “When he joined our team he automatically assumed a leadership position. He was at practice when he was supposed to, showed up everyday and led his teammates. He would find his teammates, make sure they were at practice, make sure they are doing the right thing and staying out of trouble. I even heard him asking about their grades so he is always looking out for their great good and future. He has never missed weight which is a big thing in wrestling. He is just someone I can rely on. I can text him ‘I need you to get the guys together’ and he is the only person I need to text because he will get them there. He is just someone I can count on and has been like an assistant coach.
“He is an all-around good kid, I don’t have to worry about his behavior or him getting in trouble. That is someone I am glad he was a part of our team. I can’t explain how happy I am for him, knowing him personally and how hard he has been trying to go further with wrestling. He just keeps getting better and better. For him to get this scholarship I am just filled with emotions because I know it is something he has been looking forward to and worked hard for. I’m very proud of him.”
Coach Bland thinks Jordan will do well in college if he stays focused.
“He will have to stay focused,” Bland stated. “College is going to have enough things to take you off track, once you get past that freshman year, he will have to work on his craft, work on his moves and get as much exposure and experience he can get. He will have to stay after it and stay motivated. He will definitely be hard to replace. What he brought to the table was leadership and has passed that on to some of his teammates and started a foundation to a brighter future. I love wrestling.”
Jordan is ready to start the next chapter in life.
“I’m excited to go to college and I feel like I am ready,” added Jordan. “I’m ready to get better, wrestling in college is going to be a lot more heated than high school. There won’t be a lot of free wins, it’s going to be a grind to get every single point and put everything out on the mat. It’s only going to be two-and-half-hour drive home so that is a big reason why I chose this school in the first place.”
Jordan is very thankful for those who helped him along his journey.
“I want to thank Coach Bland because without him I don’t think I would have been able to progress as much as I did. My first three years was at another school so transferring here to Avon Park my last year really helped me and I probably wouldn’t have done everything I have without him. I would like to thank my brother Jace Grimmett who inspired me to wrestle in the first place, he was a state champion here in Avon Park. He coached me a lot and taught me everything I know.”