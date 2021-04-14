Beginning today and each Wednesday going forward, we will be listing all of the bass tournaments and/or any other types of fishing derbies scheduled for the next 30 days in Highlands County.
For many bass fishermen, having the time to review the upcoming weekend tournaments, as well as those scheduled over the next few weeks provides a great opportunity to plan on which events, they want to participate in. It also serves many people who just want to be a part of the weigh-in and see how many fish were caught and the biggest fish.
Only tournaments in Highlands County will be listed in this column.
Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
Between 4/14/2021 and 5/12/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the period between 4/14/2021 and 5/12/2021. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors.
Lake Istokpoga
Saturday, April 17, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 2 p.m.; Bass Assassins of Polk County with 70 participants.
Saturday, April 17, 2021 Trails End Fish Camp at 3 p.m.; BIG REEL BASSMASTERS with 30 participants.
Saturday, April 17, 2021 Hendersons Fish Camp at 3:15 p.m.; WEST VOLUSIA BASS ANGLERS with 50 participants.
Sunday, April 18, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 3 p.m.; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Sunday, April 18, 2021 Hendersons Fish Camp at 3:15 p.m.; WEST VOLUSIA BASS ANGLERS with 50 participants.
Saturday, April 24, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 3 p.m.; AMERICAN BASS ANGLERS with 20 participants.
Sunday, April 25, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 2 p.m.; HARDEE BASS CLUB with 60 participants.
Sunday, April 25, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 3 p.m.; AMERICAN BASS ANGLERS with 20 participants.
Sunday, May 9, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 2 p.m.; Highlander Tournament Trail with 100 participants
Lake June in Winter
Sunday, April 18, 2021 H.L. Bishop Ramp at 3:15 p.m.; Mr B’s with 22 participants.
Saturday, May 1, 2021 H.L. Bishop Ramp at 3 p.m.; Outcasts Bass Club with 30 participants.
Lake Placid
Saturday, May 1, 2021 Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 3:00 PM; South Florida Bass Club with 30 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments listed below are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
- Special thanks to Jim Reed, director of F.O.I. and the FWC for this information.
Highlands County Bass Tournament – With No Exemptions
Lake Jackson
Saturday, April 24, 2021 Elks Lodge Ramp at Kenilworth Blvd at 2 p.m.; Sebring Elks Lodge #1529 Open to Public
Highlands County Anglers High School Team
Lake Placid
Saturday, April 24, 2021 Lake Placid View Ramp at 1 p.m.
Florida Ridge Sunset Big Bass Open Derby
$20 per angler entry fee
Every day on Facebook, Rob Hubinek posts the name of a lake drawn randomly from the following list:
Placid Huntley Clay Apthorpe Francis Josephine Wolf Red Beach Istokpoga Jackson Dinner Sebring Little Red Water Glenada Lelia Lotela Viola Pioneer Damon Isabell Olivia Adelaide Livingston Arbuckle Clinch Reedy Crooked Buffum Surveyors Walk-in-Water
6pm till 1 half hour after sunset (No fishing during night time)
Horn will blow at weigh-in time, anyone not present will be disqualified
One fish per angler (biggest bass takes the pot)
Livewell check will be done each night! No dead fish permitted!
If your club or tournament series includes tournaments in Highlands County, please provide the information as listed above to donorton13@gmail.com and it will be included in the next weekly report.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.