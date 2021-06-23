Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 6/23/2021 to 7/21/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions from 6/23/2021 to 7/21/2021. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors.
Lake Istokpoga
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Weigh-in at Trails End Fish Camp at 3:00 PM; Florida Bass League with 20 participants
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Lake Wales Po Boys Bass Club with 52 participants
Weigh-in at Trails End Fish Camp at 3:00 PM; Florida Bass League with 20 participants
Weigh-in at Windy Point Boat Ramp at 3:15 PM; NAPLES BASS CLUB with 20 participants
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 1:00 PM; Bulldog strong foundation with 80 participants
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Bay Area Bassmasters with 110 participants
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants
Weigh-in at Hendersons Fish Camp at 2:15 PM; THE VENICE BASS CLUB with 50 participants
Lake Josephine
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Weigh-in at Oak Beach Rd. Public Boat Ramp at 3:30 PM; South Florida Elite Team Series with 60 participants
Lake June in Winter
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 2:00 PM; Brandon Bass Bandits with 60 participants
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
Colorado Angler Fishing in Florida
Alexander Collins, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Bogus in Golf Hammock was trying his luck bass fishing in little Lake Clara, behind my house. He caught a number of bass, with his (PB – personal best) around 4 pounds. That’s one happy smile!
The Angler – Okeechobee Edition
I’m pleased to announce that I have recently purchased the Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition. This magazine was published from 2012 until 2017 in this area as The Coastal Angler. It is a FREE magazine available on-line as well in over 200 distribution sites.
The Angler Magazine will cover four counties in detail; Highlands, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendy, while also providing regional and national advertising and information.
The first issue of the Angler Magazine will be available August 1st, 2021.
The four-color magazine will feature articles on fishing, hunting and other outdoor activities while providing the most current bass fishing results from area lakes.
Trophy Catch information and new trophy pictures will be posted as well as a “Braggin’ Board” for pictures of local anglers and their big catches.
Tournament schedules, in-depth interviews, profiles and fishing reports written by local bass fishing guides will provide some great information for residents and tourists alike in the four-county region.
If you’d like to submit an article, pictures or if you have any questions, please feel free to contact me by phone or text 863-273-4998, or by email at don@theanglermagazine.com or donorton13@gmail.com.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.