Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions for the period 6/2/2021 to 6/30/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the next four weeks. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors.
Lake Istokpoga
Saturday, June 5, 2021:
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Highlander Tournament Trail with 100 participants.
Sunday, June 6, 2021:
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Highlander Tournament Trail with 100 participants.
Sunday, June 13, 2021:
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 3:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Weigh-in at Windy Point Boat Ramp at 3:00 PM; SMC Bass Club with 50 participants.
Sunday, June 20, 2021:
Weigh-in at Windy Point Boat Ramp at 2:30 PM; LEE COUNTY BASS ANGLERS with 50 participants.
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Lake Wales Po Boys Bass Club with 52 participants.
Lake June in Winter
Weigh-in at H.L. Bishop Ramp at 2:00 PM; CAPE CORAL BASS CLUB with 50 participants.
Lake Placid
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Weigh-in at Lake Placid Harris Drive (Public Ramp) at 3:00 PM; Royal Palm Bassmaster’s with 24 participants.
Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 3:00 PM; THE VENICE BASS CLUB with 50 participants.
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 2:00 PM; Highlands Bass Anglers Tournament Trail with 34 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
Lake Istokpoga
I was out on Lake Istokpoga a couple of times last week and it was some pretty tough fishing. You could count the number of hits we had on either trip, on one hand, and the couple of fish we did catch were nothing to brag about.
Last Friday, Gary Wilks and I fished about five hours, flipping the reeds on Long Island to catch one bass. It was pretty hot, with the wind blowing out of the South and the water level was the lowest I’ve seen so far this year. By midday, we both agreed it was just to hot and we called it a day.
After lunch, a swim and a nap, I received a text from Geof Balog with pictures of a couple of bass he’d caught. Same lake, same day, same time period, but different location.
He was fishing around Henderson’s and he had a great day! He estimated that he had caught at least a 24-pound bag, his five biggest fish, all caught on a Medlock Jig included a healthy six pounder, followed by another just short of six pounds, two football-sized five pounders and the smallest that went around three or four pounds. Geof said it was the best day he’d had on the lake in the last 5 years.
He asked where we’d fished and I told him that we’d spent most of our time on both the East and West side of Long Island, flipping and pitching the reeds. He said he’d fished that same area a few days earlier on a guide trip and his client had caught one bass just over six pounds.
I mentioned to him that we’d run into Buddie McDuffie who was fishing alone and had caught a couple of bass, the biggest around 8 pounds that morning.
But, as the old saying goes, “somebody always finds the fish” and no matter how tough of a day you might have on the water, seems they’re always biting somewhere else!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.