Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions for the period 6/9/2021 to 7/7/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the next four weeks. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors.
Lake Istokpoga
- Saturday, June 12, 2021
Weigh-in at Windy Point Boat Ramp at 3:15 PM; United Bass Anglers Sportsman Series with 28 participants.
- Sunday, June 13, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 3:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Weigh-in at Windy Point Boat Ramp at 3:00 PM; SMC Bass Club with 50 participants.
- Sunday, June 20, 2021
Weigh-in at Windy Point Boat Ramp at 2:30 PM; LEE COUNTY BASSANGLERS with 50 participants.
- Sunday, June 27, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Lake Wales Po Boys Bass Club with 52 participants.
Lake Placid
- Sunday, June 13, 2021
Weigh-in at Lake Placid Harris Drive (Public Ramp) at 3:00 PM; Royal Palm Bassmasters with 24 participants.
Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 3:00 PM; THE VENICE BASS CLUB with 50 participants.
Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 3:15 PM; United Bass Anglers Sportsman Series with 28 participants.
- Saturday, June 19, 2021
Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 2:00 PM; Highlands Bass Anglers Tournament Trail with 34 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
Preparing your Live-well for a Bass Tournament
I’m still learning how to use the live-well in my new Ranger bass boat. It’s a little different from the Rangers I’ve owned in the past, so I checked out a couple of videos on You Tube by Dave Wolak and Johnathon Henry c/o Wired to Fish. Their respective comments and suggestions were for Ranger boat owners, but would probably be applicable to most bass boat owners.
First thing is open your live-well and unscrew the over-flow screens from the bottom of the live-well and clean them. Holding them over the side of the boat, rinse them thoroughly to remove fish scales from fish getting bounced around, pieces of grass or vegetation sucked into the live-well during the fill- up, and potential items regurgitated by the bass.
Once they have been cleaned, screw them back in and put a plug in the over-flow hole inside the live-well.
If you don’t plug the overflow, every time you put the motor in reverse, you’ll be adding warm water into the live-well.
Then put the switch over to RECIRCULATE. Add a 20-pound bag of ice and the proper amount of either Please Release Me, Rejuvenade or G Juice to prepare the water. This will take out the chlorine in the ice and combat the ammonia from the fish during the day that they produce.
Then, to fill up the live-well, move the switch to AUTO, turn the aerator on MANUAL. This will fill the tank. Be mindful with the overflow plugged up, the live-well will overflow into the boat if you do not pay attention to it filling. Once the water reaches the desired depth, typically an inch or so from the overflow, turn off MANUAL.
Move to RECIRCULATE and leave it there all day. Select the lowest timer.
If you have an oxygenator, turn it on and off throughout the day.
At this point, you are done adding outside water to the livewell for the day. Your water has been effectively treated and cooled.
Additional tip. Carry one- or two-gallon jugs of frozen water. Add one around 10:30 – 11:00 am, and another around 1pm. This should keep your live-well water cool. No need to put any more water into your live-well.
Here’s another tip. We’ve all experience hooking a bass deep and trying to get the hook out without hurting the bass. But bloody fish can make a real mess in your boat. Put a can of Sprite in your cooler and hold the bleeding fish over the side of the boat and pour sprite on the area that’s bleeding. The citric acid in the Sprite will stop the bleeding. You can then put the fish in the livewell.
And another. This is an old one, offered up by the Bass Professor, Doug Hannon. Try placing a small amount of Hydrogen Peroxide in your live-well. Oxygen is H2O, Hydrogen Peroxide is H2O2. It has one extra oxygen molecule in it.
Water has the ability to dissolve anything into it. That’s why they call it the universal solvent. When you add Hydrogen Peroxide to water, you’re actually adding a large reserve of oxygen.
1 ounce of hydrogen peroxide for every 3 gallons of water. Average livewells are about 15 gallons so 4 or 5 ounces of hydrogen peroxide will keep plenty of reserve oxygen in the livewell. This can be extremely helpful in the hot summer months with multiple fish in the livewell.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.