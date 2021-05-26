Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 5/26/2021 to 6/23/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the next four weeks. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors.
Lake Istokpoga
Saturday, June 5, 2021:
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Highlander Tournament Trail with 100 participants.
Sunday, June 6, 2021:
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Highlander Tournament Trail with 100 participants.
Sunday, June 13, 2021:
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 3:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Weigh-in at Windy Point Boat Ramp at 3:00 PM; SMC Bass Club with 50 participants.
Sunday, June 20, 2021:
Weigh-in at Windy Point Boat Ramp at 2:30 PM; LEE COUNTY BASS ANGLERS with 50 participants.
Lake Placid
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Weigh-in at Lake Placid Harris Drive (Public Ramp) at 3:00 PM; Royal Palm Bassmasters with 24 participants.
Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 3:00 PM; THE VENICE BASS CLUB with 50 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
Information is as of Saturday, May 22, 2021
Hooked
It’s a perfect day on the lake. The winds not howling, there’s a little cloud-cover and the temperature is in the low 80’s. You’ve caught a couple of bass and missed a couple, but it’s shaping up to be a great day on the water.
All of a sudden you feel a sharp pain in your shoulder. Almost like a bee sting, but different. Then you realize that last cast that you whipped around, caught hold of your shoulder instead of flying across the water. You’re hooked!
Maybe you were worm fishing and it’s a single hook, or maybe you were casting that crankbait with the two sets of trebles. Regardless what hook it is, it hurts and it needs to come out.
If you’re by yourself, there aren’t many choices. If it’s within sight, cut the line and tape the hook or hooks to the area so it doesn’t move. If you can’t see it, if it’s stuck in your back or shoulder, about all you can do is cut the line and head for shore. It’s time to go to the nearest emergency room. The fishing day is over.
Just another great example of why you should fish with a partner. Regardless of the location, a partner is likely to have a steadier hand to cut the line and tape the hook or lure to your body. If possible, particularly if there are multiple hooks attached to a lure, another person can often clip the top of the hook and remove the lure, leaving only the bare hook.
Just last week, on Facebook, I saw a painful picture of Tangie Neff with a braid super- line, 5/0 hook impaled firmly, just above her ankle. It hurt to even look at it.
I’m sure this wasn’t the first time that either Tangie, or her husband Corky, who spend a lot of time on the water with their bass fishing guide service, had to deal with getting hooked.
Their fishing day ended early with a trip to the emergency room.
Like most fishermen, I’ve impaled myself a number of times over the years. Sometimes the hook wasn’t too deep and I was able to work it out. Other times, out of frustration, I pushed the hook further into the area in order to run the barb back out! I don’t recommend doing that. But if you have a situation where the barb has already poked back out, it may be painful, but once you get the barb poking back out, you can snip it off and the rest of the hook comes right out.
But anyone who has attempted to get the hook out will tell you, it hurts like hell! Any movement is painful. That barb makes it almost impossible to get out.
There is a technique that I learned years ago, that works extremely well and is almost pain-free, if you have a partner experienced in doing it. All it requires is a long, strong piece of fishing line (say 20 lb. test), which is slipped over the shank of the hook, and quickly snapped back, forcing the hook to exit the same way it went in.
I’ve performed this maneuver a few times on trusting clients who preferred trying this method as opposed to ending the fishing trip to go to the hospital.
Years ago, my brother Bill got a large, wide-gap worm hook caught on the backside of his arm with the hook buried deep. I cut the line, and explained to him that I thought I could get it out pretty quickly using this technique.
Now my brother Bill was a pretty big boy, close to 280 pounds. But he wasn’t a big believer in pain, and although he trusted me to put him on some fish, the technique that I described sounded a lot like more pain.
After much discussion and some name-calling, I finally agreed to take him to the emergency room. Since this was not a life-threatening situation, we spent the better part of the afternoon waiting on someone to remove the hook.
Finally, we were ushered into a room where a doctor pulled out a length of fishing line and before Bill even realized what he was doing, the hook was out!
The doctor explained the method to both of us and was quick to say that it doesn’t always work that smoothly. There are times he has had to numb the area and cut the hook out. I think he gave Bill a tetanus shot and the hook, and we were on our way.
Removing hooks can be difficult. Trying to remove them by yourself or by someone lacking experience can be even more difficult and extremely painful.
The best choice is often the most obvious. Stabilize the hook and visit the nearest emergency care or hospital.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.