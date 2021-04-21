Scheduled Highlands County Bass Tournaments with state exemptions:
Lake Istokpoga
Saturday, April 24, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 3pm, AMERICAN BASS ANGLERS, 20 participants
Sunday, April 25, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 2pm, Hardee Bass Club, 60 participants
Sunday, April 25, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 3pm, AMERICAN BASS ANGLERS, 20 participants
Sunday, May 9, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 2pm, Highlander Tournament Trail, 100 participants
Saturday, May 15, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 3pm, Fishers of Men, 50 participants
Sunday, May 16, 2021 Istokpoga Park at 3pm, Xtreme Bass Series, 50 participants
Lake June in Winter
Saturday, May 1, 2021 H. L. Bishop Ramp, at 3pm, Outcasts Bass Club, 30 participants
Saturday, May 15, 2021 H. L. Bishop Ramp, at 3pm, Dixie Country Bass Club, 60 participants
Lake Placid
Saturday, April 24. 2021 Public Ramp, Placid View Dr, at 1:15 pm, Highlands County Anglers, 66 participants
Saturday, May 1, 2021 Public Ramp, Placid View Dr, at 3pm, S FL Bass Club, 30 participants
Data as of Saturday, April 17th, 2021
Scheduled Highlands County Bass Tournaments without state exemptions
Lake Jackson
Saturday, April 24, 2021 Elks Lodge Ramp at Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring Elks Lodge #1529
Sebring Elks Lodge #1529 Fishing Tournament
Safe light until 2pm — $120 includes entry fee, lunch & a shirt
Live music, games, silent auction, raffles & corn-hole tournament
5 fish limit, only one bass over 16 inches. No exemptions
1st Place $1000 2nd Place $750 3rd Place $500.00
Boat number determined by sign up — Artificial bait only
Call or text Nick Tidwell 863-414-1247
Highlands County Anglers High School Team
Lake Placid
Saturday, April 24, 2021 Lake Placid View Ramp, at 1pm
Florida Ridge Sunset Big Bass Open Derby
$20 per angler entry fee
Every day on Facebook, Rob Hubinek posts the name of a lake drawn randomly from the following list:
Placid Huntley Clay Apthorpe Francis Josephine Wolf Red Beach Istokpoga Jackson Dinner Sebring Little Red Water Glenada Lelia Lotela Viola Pioneer Damon Isabell Olivia Adelaide Livingston Arbuckle Clinch Reedy Crooked Buffum Surveyors Walk-in-Water
6pm till 1 half hour after sunset (No fishing during night time)
Horn will blow at weigh-in time, anyone not present will be disqualified
One fish per angler (biggest bass takes the pot)
Livewell check will be done each night! No dead fish permitted!
If your club or tournament series includes tournaments in Highlands County, please provide the information as listed above to donorton13@gmail.com and it will be included in the next weekly report.
Seen on the Water:
For those of you fishing on Lake Istokpoga, when you see the white FWC boat approaching, it’s probably Pete Ruiz, who recently became the new creel checker. Seems like I run into Pete every time I’m on the lake and last week was no exception. After reporting my catch of 2 bass, Pete shared a story of a young man that he had stopped a few days earlier. As Pete’s boat approached, the young man set his rod down on the gunnel of the boat, and as they talked, Pete watched as the rod and reel flew off the boat into the water. Without hesitating, the young man jumped into the shallow water, and within minutes came up with the rod in his hand. The fish, a two-pound catfish, was still on the line. (Just between you and me……there’s alligators in that water!
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.