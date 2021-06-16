Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions for the period 6/15/2021 to 7/13/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions for the period between June 15 and July 13. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors.
Lake Istokpoga
Sunday, June 20, 2021
Weigh-in at Windy Point Boat Ramp at 2:30 PM; LEE COUNTY BASSANGLERS with 50 participants.
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Lake Wales Po Boys Bass Club with 52 participants.
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 1:00 PM; Bulldog strong foundation with 80 participants.
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Bay Area Bassmasters with 110 participants.
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Weigh-in at Henderson’s Fish Camp at 2:15 PM; THE VENICE BASS CLUB with 50 participants.
Lake Josephine
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Weigh-in at Oak Beach Rd. Public Boat Ramp at 3:30 PM; South Florida Elite Team Series with 60 participants.
Lake Placid
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 2:00 PM; Highlands Bass Anglers Tournament Trail with 34 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments listed below are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
An Enjoyable Hobby
If you look up the word aquarist in the dictionary, it simply says “a person who keeps an aquarium”.
In addition to being a bass fisherman, I’ve been an aquarist for the last 50 years. I love fish! All kinds, although most of my aquariums have been freshwater, I have tried my hand at saltwater a couple of times.
Shortly after I retired, in 2017, I began to expand my hobby, and it wasn’t long before I had an aquarium room filled with aquariums. 3 very large aquariums in my office and a dozen more in a new garage. that I had built just for my boat and fishing gear. I think I had just over 35 aquariums running at one time, ranging in size from 20 gallons to 125 gallons, with hundreds of fish, snails and crawfish.
At one time or another, I’ve raised almost all of the wide variety of freshwater fish available in our local pet shops and by mail. I’ve had aggressive fish like Oscars; community tanks with live bearers like guppies; tanks full of brightly colored African Cichlids; and exotic fish like barramundi’s and arowana’s.
When I lived up north, back in the 80’s, my brother and I raised red-belly piranhas. They’re pretty aggressive but not nearly as bloodthirsty as we’re all lead to believe.
Recently, I trimmed down my tanks and sold off most of my tanks and fish. I’ve only got about a half dozen aquariums and I’m enjoying native freshwater species like largemouth bass, bluegills and non-native species like peacock bass.
Just for the record, if you catch a largemouth bass and put him in an aquarium, in most cases he will not adapt to the tank, regardless of the space. The bass is used to having the whole lake to swim in and move around. Placing them in an aquarium usually results in the bass hitting their bottom lip against the glass until it eventually becomes covered in fungus, which will eventually kill the fish.
If you want to raise largemouth or peacock bass, it’s better to purchase them on-line when they are just fingerlings. Then, when you place them in a large tank, like a 125, they quickly adjust to their space and they seldom attempt to escape, even as they grow larger. I’ve raised bass up to 5 pounds in a 75- gallon aquarium.
I’ve also raised peacock bass up to around 2 pounds, and had them spawn. They are beautiful fish to watch as they grow. I ended up selling the mated pair along with the fry to a hobbyist in Tampa.
I change up their food often. Minnows, crickets and worms are their primary diet, with an occasional goldfish or crayfish thrown in. Believe it or not, largemouth bass love shrimp. I’m not talking about the small, clear-bodied grass shrimp used locally for bluegill bait, but the large shrimp that you buy when you’re saltwater fishing. I’ve had some left after a trip to Sanabel Island and the bass quickly gobbled them up.
I spend a lot of time in my office and in the garage and it’s easy to get caught up in the antics of the fish. I’ve named a few. My favorite is Queenie. She’s twice as big as her siblings, and always the first to eat. She is so aggressive that she’ll actually take the minnow’s away from other bass.
Even though they are only 4-6 inches long, they are all amazing to watch, especially at feeding time. They are so fast; the human eye cannot follow them as they make a quick meal of live minnows. And they are literally pigs! Gorging themselves until they have 2 or three minnows held in their mouth as they wait for more room in their stomach. Watching them play with a crayfish is also pretty interesting.
What amazes me most, is I usually start with 8-10 fingerling bass. Some are more aggressive than others, and it’s not unusual for me to walk into the garage and see one of the larger fingerlings with one of the smallest in his or her mouth. Bass are known carnivores, and if they can get their tank-mates in their mouth, they will.
I have a small lake behind my house and from time to time I use a minnow trap to catch their food. I typically catch more small bluegill than I do minnows. It makes no difference to the bass, again, if it fits in their mouth, and moves they’ll eat it.
I’m as passionate as anyone when it comes to fishing, particularly bass fishing, and having an aquarium is the perfect hobby for me to watch the fish in their own environment.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.