As summer approaches, many bass fishing clubs, as well as bass fishing tournament circuits discontinue their monthly events due to the weather and extreme heat. Daily thunderstorms combined with water temperatures in the low to mid 90s not only makes a day on the water challenging for the fisherman, but also for the bass.
During the hot summer months, the water in the boat livewells is too warm to support multiple fish. As a result, many tournaments lower their catch rate to 3 bass per boat. And even then, fishermen must keep a watchful eye on their catch, occasionally cooling the water down with ice.
Highlands County Bass Tournament Exemptions
for the period 5/19/2021 to 6/16/2021
Here is a list of bass tournaments in Highlands County which have requested exemptions from 5/19/2021 to 6/16/2021. This information is provided to FWC from bass tournament directors. Data is as of Saturday, May 15, 2021
Lake Istokpoga
Saturday, June 5, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Highlander Tournament Trail with 100 participants.
Sunday, June 6, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 2:00 PM; Highlander Tournament Trail with 100 participants.
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Weigh-in at Istokpoga Park at 3:00 PM; Xtreme bass series with 50 participants.
Weigh-in at Windy Point Boat Ramp at 3:00 PM; SMC Bass Club with 50 participants.
Lake Placid
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Weigh-in at Lake Placid Harris Drive (Public Ramp) at 3:00 PM; Royal Palm Bassmasters with 24 participants.
Weigh-in at Public Ramp / Placid View Drive at 3:00 PM; THE VENICE BASS CLUB with 50 participants.
Tournament directors have until the day before their tournament to schedule or make changes to their tournament exemption. This exemption allows the tournament participants to have an exemption from fish length limits, but not bag limits, while participating in the tournament. All fish are required to be handled as stipulated in the permit, while doing everything possible to ensure a live release. Any dead fish are normally provided to a charity, such as a homeless shelter.
More information about black (largemouth) bass fishing tournament exemptions can be found here: https://myfwc.com/license/freshwater/bass-tournament/.
Many of the bass tournaments are coordinated through local fishing clubs, please reach out to the group specified for additional information. Weigh-ins are typically open to the public.
XTREME BASS TOURNAMENT
Bright skies and high winds greeted the 19 teams who showed up on Lake Istokpoga to fish the Xtreme Series bass tournament on Sunday, May 16th.
One of the questions on everyone’s mind was ‘will this tournament make it three-tournaments-in-a-row that takes 30+ pounds to win?’
The answer is no, but it was a still a great day on the water for the team of Brad Day and Cody Craig. They may not have hit that 30+ weight, but they didn’t miss it by much. They took first place in the tournament with 5 bass weighing in at 26.32 pounds.
Brad was live on Facebook, as he released each of the bass. “I caught a 7.46-pound bass and Cody caught an 8.29 pounder on back-to-back casts with a Crazy Craw,” Brad said. The team also took big bass honors with the largest bass of the day, at 8.29 pounds.
Finishing in Second Place, the team of Will Bennion and Robert Rose weighed in 5 bass weighing 24.88, less than two pounds from the winning team.
Third Place honors went to the team of Kevin and Steve Strausbaugh who also had 5 fish for a total weight of 19.42.
There were two Trophy Catch bass weighed in. The previously mentioned 8.29 pounder caught by the team of Day and Craig and an 8.05 caught by the team of Tom McGinnis and Mike Shauver.
