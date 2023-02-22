SEBRING — Monday Lakeside Dermatology downed Miller’s Central Air 23-9. Scott Storch led Lakeside going 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple. Teammate Elston Hedges was 5 for 5 with two doubles. Miller’s Bill Martin was 4 for 5. Roland Puebla, Gary Tankersley and Jim Ward were all 3 for 4.
Conley Insurance put it to Lake Placid Marine 28-12. Getting on base every time at bat for Conley were Frank King, Chuck Loeser, and Eddie Tei. Doing the same for Lake Placid Marine were Dick Cook and Ron Kilburn.
Central Security gave up three runs in the top of the last inning to Lake Placid Title Co. but managed a run in the bottom of the inning to take a 11-10 victory. Cisco Hernandez and Craig Ervin led the hitting for Central. Will Ramsey homered for LP Title.
Wednesday Miller’s Central Air used a 7-run, 4th inning to down Central Security 21-18. Denny Mathew went 5 for 5 with a home run for Miller’s. Rod Browder went 4 for 4 and Roland Puebla hit two doubles. Ron Peterson went 5 for 5 with a home run for Central and Richard Rucker smashed a triple.
Conley Insurance won 13-11 in a close contest with Lakeside Dermatology. Conley’s Eddie Tei went 5 for 5 with a double and a triple. Norm Moriarty went 4 for 4 with a double. Dan Rasmussen went 4 for 4. Lakeside Dermatology’s Elston Hedges went 4 for 4 with two triples. Tom Waters went 4 for 4 and Chuck Totten went 2 for 2 and had two walks.
LP Title Co. topped Lake Placid Marine 14-9. Bill Gallagher went 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple for Lake Placid Title. Paul Marcellus also went 4 for 4 with a double and a triple. Bill DeStefano continued his outstanding hitting going 4 for 4. Bill Zeiter hit 3 for 3 for LP Marine.