Third baseman George Hartman looks to throw during a recent game.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — Monday Lakeside Dermatology downed Miller’s Central Air 23-9. Scott Storch led Lakeside going 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple. Teammate Elston Hedges was 5 for 5 with two doubles. Miller’s Bill Martin was 4 for 5. Roland Puebla, Gary Tankersley and Jim Ward were all 3 for 4.

Conley Insurance put it to Lake Placid Marine 28-12. Getting on base every time at bat for Conley were Frank King, Chuck Loeser, and Eddie Tei. Doing the same for Lake Placid Marine were Dick Cook and Ron Kilburn.

