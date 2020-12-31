SEBRING – An eight shot lead after two rounds would normally seem like an insurmountable lead with two rounds to go as Gina Kim opened the day with a eight shot lead over Phu Khine, nine shot lead over five other players and a ten shot lead over four more.
But this is Harder Hall and this is the Harder Hall Women’s Invitational; a tournament known to have some of the coldest weather makes its presence known, the weather has been pleasantly warm with some wind. A tournament that is normally played in January will finish the year in December. A eight shot lead is not safe as Kim’s lead dwindled to two shots.
Kim struggled from the start as she bogeyed two of her first three holes (No.10 and No. 12). Playing in a threesome with Phu Khine and Natasha Oon. Further trouble occurred on hole No. 14 as both Kim and Oon were penalized two strokes for hitting each other’s ball. Five holes in, Kim was four strokes down. Kim finished the front nine with a 40 and the back nine with a 38, shooting six under par for the day.
Sophia Bae, who shot a 71 in the third round and starting the day in a five way tie for third to move into sole possession of second place with a three day total of 216, just two shots behind Kim who has a three day total of 214.
Minji Kang shot par at 72 and Phu Khine fired a 73 to cut six and five shots into Kim’s lead as they finished the day tied for third place with a three day total of 217.
Oon, who was penalized with Kim for hitting the wrong ball, was still able to slice into Kim’s lead with a 73 on the day that put her in fifth place with a three day total of 218.
Sebring native Kendall Griffin also took advantage with a 73 that moved her up two positions into sixth place with a three day total of 219, five shots back.
Griffin, who has been in the tournament since 2010, when asked about the crowd that follows her, she commented that it is so nice.
“I really do appreciate everyone coming out and watching,” added Griffin. “Makes me feel more at home and relaxed with all the support, there is nothing better than that.”
Happy about her overall play, Kendall noted that she was really hoping to get under par.
“I made a couple good putts,” noted Kendall “but I had two bogeys on two par fives, that really hurt a lot, you can’t bogey par fives. I feel that I played well overall, just a couple holes in the middle rounds, but I pulled it back together towards the end.”
“Tomorrow, I am just going to focus on what I can do and try to put in a good round to give myself a shot.”
In Flight 1, Lauren Clark, Yoko Tai and Maiyi Yan started the day tied in first. By the end of the third round, none would be in first as Nina Lang and Izzy Pellot jumped past them, each tied with a three day total of 226.Tai and Yan both fell into a tie for third at 227, one shot behind and Clark fell to fifth at 228.
Delia Gibbs holds a seven shot lead in Flight 2 with 225 after shooting a 66 on day three; Madison Gold holds a four shot lead in Flight 3 with a 241 and Beatriz Arenas holds a three lead in the Forever 49 with a total of 230.
Final day is today with tee times starting at 8 am and the leaders teeing off around 9 – 9:30 am.