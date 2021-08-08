AVON PARK – A chance to play in the PGA Championship is just one tournament away for River Greens Golf Professional, Jason Beatty. He competed in the 2021 North Florida PGA Professional Championship at the Innisbrook Cooperhead Course, which is a qualifier for club professionals for the National Championship.
The top seven finishers at the North Florida PGA Professional Championship move on to the National Championship which is called the 2022 PGA Professional Championship that will be held in Austin, Texas in April of next year at the Omni Resort.
At the North Florida PGA Professional Championship Beatty shot a 74 the first day and a 71 the second earning a sixth place finish and clinching his spot at the 2022 PGA Professional Championship. The top 20 finishers at next year’s tournament will play with the real professionals.
“This is the first time I have qualified,” said Beatty. “I have tried a few times and almost made it. It (North Florida PGA Professional Championship) was a lot of fun. I finished tied for sixth. It was something I enjoyed doing. I try to work towards those PGA section events. I was surprised when I found out I made it, I thought I would be an alternate again. Four of the pros came in and they shot a stroke or two higher than me and bumped me up into the automatic qualifier so that was neat.”
It is a four day tournament walking with a caddy and will be televised on the Golf Channel.
“I will have to start walking again,” laughed Beatty. “I got used to the golf cart. I will probably play a little more and try to get myself in shape. It is probably seven to eight miles a day.”