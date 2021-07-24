SEBRING — The Webber International University Warriors signed another Sebring Blue Streak baseball player. First baseman Trey Bender, will join teammate Joey Warner at Webber. For Bender this is years of hard work, dedication and countless hours of practice paying off.
“I am so excited and appreciative of everyone coming out to watch me sign,” Bender said. “It means a lot, I am excited to get to go and make that step.”
There were multiple colleges for Trey to choose from.
“I had five colleges looking at me but I chose Webber because it is closer so my parents and friends could come and see me play. There were a few other things that played a factor, like money, but I honestly felt wanted at Webber.”
Trey knew Webber was a perfect fit for him after a tour of the facilities.
“I was able to go on a campus tour which was really fun,” explained Bender. “I loved the facility and it had a great atmosphere. I was able to meet a few of the coaches and I felt like they wanted me, I felt appreciated. The hard work is paying off. The biggest struggle for me was getting noticed. There are so many players out there that know what they are doing and they love to play baseball so it was hard to get noticed. I am blessed to be noticed by Webber.”
Mixed emotions is the best way to describe how Trey feels about leaving home. He has a lot of supporters rooting him on.
“I am so excited to go but I am also nervous because it is new territory,” said Bender. “My family has been the biggest support but I consider a lot more people family than just my blood family and they all came out here to support me. They came to games, talked to me and helped me along the way and it means a lot. My dad was my first coach with coach (Ryan) Leaphart. I have never left home like this before and I am a little nervous but I will have Joey (Warner) with me and other people.”
Trey’s mother was beaming with pride as she watched him sign.
“I am overwhelmed with joy and I’m super proud,” said an emotional Chastity Bender, Trey’s mother. “He has worked hard, he started goals when he was little and watching him check items off his list has been fantastic. His heart makes him special, he is a giving kid, he loves everybody and is always wanting to help. He is willing to do anything for others before himself. We have been blessed.”
Mrs. Bender isn’t quite ready for Trey to leave home yet.
“I am a little mixed on him leaving home,” said Chastity. “I know he needs to grow and be an adult but the mama side wants him close. He can go and do his thing but he will be able to come and be with us too. Being able to go watch him play is huge for us. He did get offers out of state and we were trying to figure out how we were going to be able to see him play so having him close will be nice.”
Trey’s mom knows he has what it takes to succeed at Webber.
“In order for him to succeed he will have to keep his nose to the grind and stay focused. He can’t let any distractions get in his way which he has been pretty good about. He will have to stay on top education wise but he is always at the batting cages, always at the gym and always working hard.”
Trey’s father was overwhelmed with emotion as he spoke to Trey, friends and family.
“Words cannot express how proud I am,” said John ‘J.J.’ Bender, Trey’s father and coach. “It is cool to see your kids set a goal for themselves and see it come to fruition. It is a milestone moment for him. He said in middle school ‘I want to get an AA before I graduate high school dad’ and he did that this year. Then ‘I want to play college baseball’ and that has always been our prayers, to use sports to get an education. His grades helped him get an even better scholarship so that is a testament to his hard work and what he has done so far. I think his goal is to coach someday and to have an impact on young people. He is going to study elementary education so I can’t wait to see the lives he gets to impact as a teach and maybe even as a coach.”
Trey is a leader on and off the field and his father knows he has what it takes to succeed.
“He will have to do a lot of the same once in college,” explained J.J. “He will have to focus on his school work and on the game. He will have to rest when he can, he will have long days and he will have to develop healthy rhythms in his life. He knows the game is bigger than he is and he loves to play it. As long as he has fun and keeps the same mentality he has now that he has had since he stepped on the field the first time at 4 years old. He is the same kid and loves to play the game. He is intense but focused, he doesn’t let the little things get to him and as long as he keeps doing that I think he will be successful. He is a quiet kid but encourages his teammates and gives them a pat on the back. He will go sit next to a kid that is down and put his arm around them and say ‘you’ve got this, you will get them next time’ or ‘focus in here’ which has always been his thing.”
Sebring’s Coach Jasone DeWitt is excited to have another player play college baseball.
“I so happy for him,” said DeWitt. “He is such a great young man. He is academically very successful, he is a student athlete. He knows the importance of doing the right things in school and he is one of those kids that continued to work and continued to get better. He showed up every single day and ready to work. He didn’t say a whole lot, doesn’t say a whole lot but all of his actions were done through work ethic, what he did on the field at practice, at the game. He isn’t an emotional guy, if he went 0-3 or 3-3 you couldn’t tell as long as we were winning. He is definitely a team player.”
Trey’s journey hasn’t been an easy one.
“He earned his spot at first because of his work ethic,” DeWitt said. “He played football during the fall and COVID affected him, he wasn’t able to workout all summer and jumped right into football workouts once we were cleared to do things. He played football all fall and everything he did for baseball was on his own at that time, so that shows the dedication that he has. I think he had a couple opportunities where he had a chance to do some stuff in football but he put his time and effort after football practices, on the weekends during the fall to baseball, it shows how important it is to him and it paid off. He batted over .400 for us, one of the top two in RBIs and was offensive player of the year. He is a kid that put in that extra work to make himself successful.”
DeWitt knows Trey has what it takes to flourish in college.
“In college he is going to have to continue to work,” added DeWitt. “The speed of the game is a little quicker, everyone there can play and he will have to show on the field what he is capable of when he gets an opportunity. He needs to show his work ethic in practice and when his name is called to play during a game or scrimmage, continue to produce and stay calm. Webber is getting another great student athlete. Webber is a great fit for him and it is a win, win on both sides.”
The Blue Streaks have big shoes to fill next season.
“He will absolutely be hard to replace,” stated DeWitt. “He hit in the middle of our lineup and he is a guy that can play anywhere in the lineup and we always had confidence that he would hit. Even if he had a bad swing, the next swing would be off the wall. If the umpire made a call that he didn’t like, didn’t let it affect him. He is a thinker of this game, he plays the game ahead of time and you won’t catch him mentally not ready to play. He is not a panic player and if he takes that to the next level and continues to show how smart he is, he will be successful. One day I think he would be a great coach because of the way he interacts with people and the knowledge he has of the game.”
As a new school year quickly approaches, Trey will be hard at work getting ready to play for the Warriors.
“I will be working out, starting a throwing program to get my arm up in velocity, I will be hitting more and working on mechanics,” Bender added.
Bender will head to Webber International University in Babson Park in late August where he will study elementary education.