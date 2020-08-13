The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of August gives anglers the last quarter moon phase, which occurred yesterday and a normal rainy season weather forecast.
The good news for anglers is that the moon is headed toward its highest influence rate of the month. Saturday---which would normally be a poor rating day being after the last quarter moon phase period and before the new moon phase period---will instead produce a six and perhaps a seven rating due to lunar orbit position-interference with the sun’s energy.
The more atmospheric factors change, the more ‘fish adjustment activity’ occurs. And when fish need to adjust, they opportunistically feed as they adjust. The moon is in fact, the ‘agent of daily and seasonal atmospheric-change’ which all wildlife and fish respond to involuntarily.
And for the next ten days, fish feeding rates will be on average, the highest rates for the month; five to six rating today through Friday, then daily increasing for the following four days and will top-out at a nine-rating the middle of next week during the new moon.
Anglers can therefore expect the first half of the new moon phase, which starts this weekend, to be slightly better than the second half of the new moon week. The new moon occurs next Wednesday morning at 3:42 a.m. causing the best fishing days of the month to occur Saturday through Wednesday August 19. And the new moon will remain strong for the second half of next week due to the lunar orbit perigee occurring Friday August 21.
The only fishing factor which could diminish fishing would be an overcast cloudy weather forecast. A lack of sunlight for several days would create a stressed state for fish. Conversely, bright sunny days would create above-average feeding activity during the midday to late afternoon hours. As of today, the extended weather forecast predicts bright sunny days.
Best Fishing Days: Out of the next three days, Friday and Saturday midmorning to early afternoon hours, fishing factors will be causing fish to move deeper as a low pressure system moves into the state. Also solar influence will be very high for the start of the new moon phase-week which starts Saturday.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:14 p.m. and the sunset at 8:06 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at this rating as it moves towards midnight. Note: by Friday this period will be a minor period due to the majority if fish feeding during the overhead moon.
The second major fishing period occurs when the moonset occurs at 2:42 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of 5-6 from 12-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and will increase in feed rating to a 7-rating by the weekend. This period will remain a major period as it harmonizes with the sunset period starting Sunday.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 7:51 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:55 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 6-8:30 a.m. This rating will occur in deeper lakes but shallow lakes the rating will be much lower due to poor oxygen levels at shallow depths.
However by Saturday the moon underfoot period will occur after four hours of sunlight, 10:24 a.m. and will begin to work with the solar noon period, which will make it the major feeding period of the day—10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with an 8-rating which will increase to a 9-rating next Tuesday through Thursday.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 16-21 strong new moon, Aug. 30 – September 4 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District's (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 38.35' for the high-level mark and 37.75' for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39' and the high level to 39.5', by October 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three of four gates are open and flowing a combined total of 1690 cubic feet per second. Currently, the lake is at the maximum level.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers' annual graphical plot schedule.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. You'll discover that the majority of the lakes' public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
