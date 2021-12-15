The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of December gives the Florida freshwater angler a weak full moon phase and a warm late fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, fishing will be twice as good as it has been for the past ten days as the full moon causes greater numbers of feeding fish during the solar-lunar daily periods.
The full moon occurs Saturday, but the moon arrives at its furthest orbit point from earth Friday—lunar apogee. However the moon arrives directly within the solar energy path Monday, two days after becoming full. Therefore the second half of the full moon phase will be better than the first half—seven-day phase starts today and ends Tuesday.
The weather forecast will be typical for fall but no so typical for late fall and the beginning of the winter season, which starts Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-eighty degree range Thursday through Monday. Fish will be feeding at the highest annual rate as a result.
Winds will be out of the east today and Thursday with speeds reaching thirteen to fifteen mph. Friday an east wind will top-out at ten mph, and Saturday a perfect fishing wind from the south will top-out at seven mph. Sunday a very mild variable wind might produce five mph speeds. And Monday a southerly wind will produce five mph speeds.
Cloud-cover will not be an issue day nor night, until Sunday and Monday night when a fifty percent cloud-cover is forecasted. This will help the midday feeding bite due to a blocked-out full moon. Midnight full-moon fishing, will produce very good results Friday and Saturday nights.
Rainfall and significant cloud-cover will occur Saturday in the later afternoon and evening. Cloud-cover could be significant enough to cause fish to move away from cover. Be prepared to fan cast if the flipping and pitching bite is not happening. Sunday and Monday cloud-cover will also be a factor to deal with.
If bass were spawning, which I greatly doubt but in deeper lakes it could be possible, they won’t be until a serious cold front occurs. Water temperatures in the middle to upper eighty degree range will cause bass to abandon the spawning effort—it’s temperatures in the upper fifty to upper sixty degree range which causes bass to spawn. Note: temperatures reading should occur at the depth bass suspend at and not the surface temperature.
The best fishing days of December have arrived, so get out there and put some fish in the boat.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Monday the full moon will produce a feed rating in the five to seven range during the midday hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:41 a.m. and solar noon at 12:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and increases in feed rating by one number. Saturday a rating of six to seven will occur from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Sunday a rating of six will occur from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:16 p.m. and the sunset at 5:33 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and increases by a half number. Saturday a rating of five occurs from 4-:6:30 p.m. Sunday a rating of four occurs from 4:30 – 7 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 10:03 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 9-11 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Saturday and Sunday a rating of five to six will occur from 11 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
A third minor fishing period occurs today during the moonset at 4 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:09 a.m. From 4-7 a.m. a feed rating of two to three will occur. Daily this period moves later by one hour and improves in feed rating by a half number. Saturday and Sunday from 6-8:30 a.m. a feed rating of four to five will occur.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are three to four inches and flowing a combined 390 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 39.00'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
