The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of October gives the Florida freshwater angler the week of the new moon and thus the best fishing days of the month, and a mixed weather pattern forecast, which is typical for the beginning of the fall season.
The weather forecast will start-out as a typical fall pattern today and Monday but will switch back to a rainy season pattern Tuesday through the remainder of the week. A fifty-fifty sun to cloud ratio is forecasted for Tuesday through Thursday which will be ideal for new moon fishing. There will be however, two negatives to deal with. One will be ninety degree temperatures and the other, a mild east wind with speeds barely reaching six mph when the moon is overheard during the solar noon.
This month’s new moon will occur Wednesday. Last Wednesday the moon arrived directly into the solar energy path, which means the effects on fish and wildlife were at the highest level. Currently the moon is moving out and away from the solar energy path but by the midweek, will still be about fifty percent still in the energy path. Therefore this week’s new moon will be at about half strength and will yield a seven rating on the one in ten scale with ten being best.
Atmospheric pressure change will occur at a greater-than-average rate of change downward today and at a greater-than-average rate of change upward Wednesday morning---both periods of pressure change will be about 0.13 In Hg. So fish will be adjusting downward today, enough to move them out into open water grass-beds and Wednesday fish will be forced to adjust upward into the deeper shoreline areas.
Water temperatures will be on the rise this week. And dissolved oxygen rates will be on the decline, forcing fish to move deeper into the cooler, better oxygenated sections, of the water column. So the best positive fishing factor this week will be, bright sunlight prevailing over the cloud-cover during the midday and sunset periods. The more sunlight, the more oxygen production will occur. Which means fish will feed best in the deeper vegetation areas of the lake.
Green, red, and purple colored baits and any combination of those colors are producing very well right now. Brown and green baits are also yielding great results in lakes with clear water. This time of year I leave my trusty ‘black and blue’ baits, and tie-on, junebug, green-pumpkin, watermelon-red, and red shad, colored baits. October through December are ‘red shad’ months for me. And in darker water, black and darker red color combinations are very good.
Best Fishing Days: With the new moon occurring Wednesday, Tuesday through Thursday will be the best fishing days this week. Mostly sunny conditions are forecasted but a mild east wind with ninety degree temperatures will be challenging. The midday period followed by the sunset period, will produce very well.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:06 a.m. and solar noon at 1:14 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and increases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday from 12-3 p.m. a seven rating will occur.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 5:47 p.m. and the sunset at 7:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and increases to a six feed rating Tuesday through Thursday. Depending on the weather conditions, the rating could equal the midday lunar overhead period with a seven rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open sixteen inches and flowing a combined 1330 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.50’ and the minimum low level 38.25’. By October 15, the lake level will be at the annual high marks of 39.50’ and 39.00’ for a low. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
