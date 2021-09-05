The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase and a normal rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy above-average fishing today through Thursday, as a moderate to strong new moon triggers excellent feeding activity during the midday and evening hours.
The new moon occurs Monday, five day after the moon moved directly into the solar energy path. Therefore this month’s new moon will have a moderate to strong positive effect on feeding migrations. Anglers can expect a longer duration of feeding activity and a greater than average concentration of active feeders.
The weather forecast predicts the normal season afternoon to evening thunderstorm activity however it will be driven by a mild to weak westerly wind until next weekend. Thursday in ideal fishing wind from the west will produce speeds in the ten mph range. The good news is that bright sunlight will prevail daily, which means greater oxygen production during the midday and evening periods.
It’s been a very long time since we’ve seen a daily west wind. Today is the start of a six-day west wind pattern. We can expect to see fish moving eastward as a result, more so on the larger lakes than the smaller lakes. In summer weather patterns from the west, the best fishing occurs where waves are greatest, and the sun is shining brightly. Such will be the case during the overhead-solar noon period the next three days.
The best fishing of September has arrived. It will be hot, bright, and will require a determined resolve to endure the hot sun while waiting for a mild west wind to bring some relief. Finding feeding fish however will make it worth the effort. Stay deeper when the wind and sunshine is greatest and you’ll achieve success.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Tuesday the midday and evening periods will produce the best feeding activity of the month. In lakes with depths of twelve feet or more and early morning bite will occur. In shallow lakes dissolved oxygen rates are too low during the 3-9:30 a.m. hours—low oxygen period of the day.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:28 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven to eight from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and improves to an eight or slightly higher rating Monday. Tuesday through Thursday a rating of six to seven will occur. From 1-4:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 7:15 p.m. and the sunset at 7:42 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 6-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes with an improved feed rating of six to seven Monday evening. Tuesday through Thursday a rating of six will occur from 7-10 a.m.
Safety Notices: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 5-9 new moon, 18-21 weak full moon, October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.60 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed.. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.50’ and the minimum low level 38.25’. Over the next six weeks the lake level will rise to the annual high marks of 39.50’ for a high and 39.00’ for a low. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com