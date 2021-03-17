The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of March gives anglers the beginning of the better fishing days of the month. And the weather forecast is typical of the spring season; daily wind speeds between ten and fifteen mph, changing direction every few days and ideal temperatures with ideal cloud-to-sun ratios.
The reason fishing-days will be on average better over the next fifteen days than the first half of the month is due to the moon’s interference with the earth’s solar energy path. The moon moves directly into the solar energy path Monday. Therefore the lunar influence on fish and wildlife will be the main driver or cause of why fish and animals feed in greater numbers within feeding grounds, instead of the three daily solar periods.
When the moon interacts directly with the sun’s energy path to earth, greater numbers of fish and wildlife feed at the same time---greater percentages of bass and crappie populations will participate in the feeding activity. Therefore both the duration and intensity of feeding activity increases. Both anglers and hunters experience much high success rates as a result.
The weather forecast predicts ideal sun-to-cloud percentages for the next ten days—a fifty-fifty ratio produces a higher level of ‘fish adjustment activity’ as bright light moves fish to cover and low light promotes movement away from cover. The greater the amount of adjustment, the greater the need to feed.
A minor cold front is predicted to enter the state from the northwest Friday morning. Temperatures will drop about ten to twelve degrees, which will not be enough of a change to alter fish feeding activity. However the 0.20 In Hg drop in barometric pressure from today through Friday midday will force fish to adjust downward, which means away from shorelines and out into open water structures until they can adjust and high pressure returns, which is predicted to occur during the weekend—Sunday and Monday fish will be in the shallow feeding areas.
A strong southern wind is forecasted for Thursday with speeds in the twenty mph range by midday. Today a perfect south wind will occur with speeds topping-out at ten mph by early afternoon. Friday a fifteen mph west wind occurs, followed by a twelve to fifteen mph north wind for the weekend. Monday through next Thursday a ten to thirteen mph east wind will occur.
The next two weeks will give anglers, solar and lunar interaction, and subsequent weather factors, which will produce above-average fish and wildlife adjustment activity daily, i.e. greater than average feeding activity daily. Thus, the arrival of the spring season on Saturday will have anglers setting the hook often. Freshwater fishing doesn’t get any better than the spring season in central Florida.
Anglers….prepare yourselves. Sharpen those hooks. Cause hungry fish are feeding heavy.
Best Fishing Days: This evening during the moonrise atmospheric pressure will be dropping sharply causing fish to adjust downward and Thursday morning this downward adjustment will continue as a strong south wind builds, causing pressure to drop another 0.15 In Hg by midday. So from 10 a.m. today through 10 a.m. Thursday a pre-front condition will occur triggering fish to feed at above-average rates.
Sunday a strong first-quarter moon will occur due to the moon arriving directly into the earth’s solar energy path Monday. A six and perhaps seven rating will occur during the sunset period and the midday moonrise-solar noon period should produce a five to six rating. The moon underfoot period occurs at 7:28 a.m. on Sunday which is when the sunrise occurs. A five-rating or better, will occur from 6:30-9 a.m.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:44 p.m. and the sunset at 7:36 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and gradually improves in feed rating to a six rating by Sunday from 6-9 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:03 a.m. and solar noon at 1:33 p.m. producing a feed rating of three and perhaps four, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty-seven minutes and increases in feed rating to a five-rating on the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com