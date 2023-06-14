The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second full week of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase week, which starts today, and a rainy season weather forecast, mostly. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy a very strong new moon over the next seven days and the best fishing days of the month Friday through Sunday.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: A strong new moon occurs Saturday and the lunar high occurs Sunday which means today is the beginning of the new moon phase week. Feed ratings this weekend will be nine or slightly better.
Weather Factors: Rainy season weather will occur today but Thursday and Friday bright sunshine with little to no rain is forecasted. The rainy season will resume Saturday and is predicted to continue for the next 10 days.
The wind forecast is only the real consideration since atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor. Today a west southwest wind will reach speeds of 15 mph by midday. There will not be a change in wind direction until Tuesday. So over the next four days an 8 to 10 mph westerly wind will occur in the early morning but will increase to a 15 mph speed by the midday and from Sunday through Tuesday a westerly wind will begin each day at 5 mph and reach a top speed of 10 mph by the midday.
Water temperatures have climbed into the annual high temp range now, which means unless there is bright sunny days, oxygen production in our lake and especially the shallow lakes, will be low, causing fish to remain deeper where greater oxygen rates occur in the cooler temperatures.
Expect fish to hold at the eight to 18-foot depths within grass beds. And is should be noted that early mornings will not be as productive due to that time of day being the lowest oxygen period.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:29 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 9-11:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 50 minutes and improves in feed rating by one number. Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. a feed rating of 9 will occur during the new moon which occurs at 1:02 p.m. and solar noon at 1:25 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 5:18 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of 5 from 4-6:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating. By the weekend a feed rating of 6 will occur from 7-10 p.m.
The moonrise occur at 3:45 a.m. and would usually produce a 4 to 5 rating however since plants recover during the night by using all the oxygen they produced the day before, a low oxygen period of the day occurs, which means the usual digestion rate of fish decreases enough to cause a stress state in many bodies of water throughout central Florida. If there are feeding fish at this time, they’ll most likely be in deeper lakes with grass beds at 12 feet or greater.
A third minor period will occur today when the moon is underfoot at 10:53 p.m. A feed rating of 4 will occur. Normally the feed rating would be higher but since the warmest water of the day occur in the hour leading up the sunset period and plants will be in the process of using all the oxygen they produced (if there was a bright sunny day twelve hours earlier), fish won’t feel normally. And thus fish won’t feed normally, again due to the beginning of a stress state due to the lack of adequate oxygen within their protective vegetation areas. And again, if fish are feeding at all, it will be at depths of twelve feet or more within healthy grass beds.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Friday through Sunday a strong new moon will produce feed ratings averaging about 9 on the 1-in-10 scale with 10 being best. The best fishing of the month will occur.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-Aug. 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sept. 2 super full moon, 11-16 new moon, 26-Oct. 1 full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: Fish need five parts per million (ppm) dissolved oxygen rates to digest food normally. When water temperatures at the depth fish hold at climbs to the mid 80 degree range, dissolved oxygen rates drop below 5 ppm and fish enter a stressed out state. So anglers will find success at depths which provided water temperatures of 82 degree or less. There are ideal water temperatures at depths of 12 feet or more. Find the deep grass and you’ll find hungry fish.
Fishing Safety Notice: If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level with all four gates closed. The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.25’ and the low is 37.5’, which the lake will be lowered to if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the nine-inch buffer is because the lake rises six times faster than it can be lowered during extreme rainfall.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida. He can be reached at by email at DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com or call 863-381-8474.