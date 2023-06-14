The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second full week of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase week, which starts today, and a rainy season weather forecast, mostly. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy a very strong new moon over the next seven days and the best fishing days of the month Friday through Sunday.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.

Recommended for you