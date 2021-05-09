The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of May will give Florida’s freshwater anglers a strong new moon phase and an excellent weather forecast, more so for the first half of the new moon week than the second half. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy the best fishing days of the month over the next six days.
The moon becomes ‘new’ on Tuesday and is currently heading into the solar energy path and will be directly in its path Saturday. This means each day this week, the strength of the moon on fish and wildlife will increase. For this reason this month’s new moon will produce more ‘fish adjustment activity’ than the super full moon of May 26. The moon being directly in the path of solar energy creates more adjustment action than a moon phase occurring while in orbit perigee.
The weather forecast predicts ideal fishing winds today through Tuesday. And last Tuesday there’ll be a wind shift from the south to the east which should improve the feed rating even more so. An ideal sun-to-cloud ratio will occur over the next three days along with a southern wind, which is the best wind direction in the process of the production of creating feeding fish.
If you haven’t already realized it, alligators are in full reproduction mode right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
During the second half of this week lightning will become a concern. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Best Fishing Days: Considering the weather forecast, I believe today through Tuesday will be better fishing days than the second half of the new moon phase week---new moon occurs Tuesday which means Friday is the last day of the new moon phase week.
The reason for this prediction is the sun-to-cloud ratio will be fifty-fifty today through Tuesday and significant cloud-cover Wednesday through Friday will promote fish to move away from cover and out into open water. There will also be much less fish adjustment activity and less atmospheric pressure change…both factors are a negative in the production of hungry fish.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:58 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and increases daily by one number, topping-out at an eight to nine rating Tuesday, the day of the new moon. Wednesday through Friday the rating drops to a five to six rating over the three-day period during the hours of 1-4 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 6:24 p.m. and the sunset at 8:04 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases to a six to seven rating by Tuesday during the hours of 7-9 p.m.
The second minor period occurs when the moonrise occurs today at 5:36 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:40 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5-7:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty minutes and increases in feed rating to the six to seven range on Tuesday from 5:30-8 a.m.
It should be noted that on Wednesday, both minor periods have strong lunar activity within an hour after the sunrise and sunset, which could produce a higher feed rating than listed, especially during the morning period.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 9-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon, June 7-13 strong new moon, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.70feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open four to five inches, flowing a combined 500 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.70and the low level 37.50’. The high level will be dropped gradually to a maximum of 38.25’ by June and minimum will remain at 37.50’ until July. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com