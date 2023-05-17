The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong new moon phase, and a rainy season weather pattern which begins Thursday. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy the best fishing of the month over the next six days. It’s going to be very good, hope you plan to be out on the water.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today we are two days from the new moon and five days from the lunar high which means the lunar influence will be very strong for the next ten days and exceptionally strong Thursday through Tuesday. Therefore Friday’s new moon will produce an eight to nine rating when the moon is overhead during the 1:21 p.m. solar noon period.
Weather Factors: Today atmospheric pressure will finish dropping 0.24 in hg by the middle of the afternoon. Yesterday the pressure decline began in the early morning hours. The decline was every fast, causing fish to adjust downward significantly both in terms of speed and depth. Today fish will be moving even deeper and further away from shoreline feeding areas.
Atmospheric pressure will climb starting this evening but the rate of upward change will be much slower than the drop we just experienced over the past thirty hours. I don’t expect fish to move upward and toward shoreline feeding grounds very much this evening. Some upward movement will occur Thursday, perhaps half way back toward the shallows and into the outer edges of the deeper shoreline feeding areas.
Friday through the first half of next week atmospheric pressure will not be a determining factor. However a strong new moon will be causing large numbers of feeders aggressively feeding during the overhead moon.
A rainy season weather pattern will begin Thursday, and if the extended weather forecast predictions are accurate, it will continue through the fourth week of the month. Therefore mornings will be mostly sunny, causing fish to remain tight to cover. Afternoon thunderstorm activity and cloud-cover will cause fish to move from cover and into open water sparse cover. So you can expect an uptick in fish adjustment activity when the sun-to-cloud ratio becomes fifty-fifty.
Wind speeds will be slightly above ideal with today with a fourteen mph west wind occurring during the afternoon. Thursday an ideal eight mph west wind and a minor upward movement of the barometer will create ideal fishing conditions during the solar noon period. Friday a minor west wind occurs in the morning but will switch to a weak northeast wind by the late afternoon hours. Saturday and Sunday a mild northerly wind will create ideal conditions for new moon fishing during the afternoon.
Monday through next Wednesday, if the extended weather forecast results in being true, a more predominate rainy season condition will occur. Heavier cloud-cover and significant rainfall is predicted. However ideal wind speeds from the east northeast should make for some good fishing conditions for anglers who like open water fishing strategies.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:45 a.m. and solar noon at 1:21 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven or slightly better from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and improves in feed rating by one number. Friday a feed rating of nine will occur from 12-3:30 p.m. Saturday I expect the feed rating to be in the eight to nine range during the overhead moon but Sunday through Wednesday expect the feed rating to drop a half number daily.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs 5:10 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:35 a.m. producing a feed rating of six from 4:30-7:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by thirty-five minutes and improves in feed rating by a half number daily until Thursday when it begins to lose a half number daily.
Also today a second minor period occurs when the moonset happens at 6:25 p.m. and the sunset at 8:08 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Thursday through Saturday a strong new moon will produce an eight to nine feed rating during the late morning hours through the midafternoon hours. They will be the best fishing days of the month.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 17-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: When a Florida rainy season weather pattern occurs, fish remain tight to cover when thunderstorm activity and cloud cover is low, which usually happens during the early to late morning hours. But when cloud-cover increases to fifty percent or more and thunderstorm activity begins, fish move away from cover and out into open water areas. As rain become heavy, influent and effluent areas of water bodies begin to attract hunger fish on the hunt for prey. Open water strategies will be very produce as this occurs.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: If you’d like help finding bass on any lake email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line, Provide the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I’ll give you a return email with your requested guide information and a bathymetric map which shows the hot spots.. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
HighlandsBassAngler.com Customized bass guided trips on your boat are available.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on twenty-two lakes throughout central Florida.