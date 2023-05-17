The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong new moon phase, and a rainy season weather pattern which begins Thursday. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy the best fishing of the month over the next six days. It’s going to be very good, hope you plan to be out on the water.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.

