The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the best fishing days of the month and bright sunny conditions instead of the rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy a very strong new moon, which occurs Thursday, and have an ideal wind to help keep them cool and bright sunlight which will cause fish to remain tight to protective cover.
The new moon occurs Thursday which means today through Friday fishing will be excellent. A nine rating will occur Thursday during the midday hours when the moon is overhead. The sunset bite will be fairly good, but the majority of the fish populations will be feeding under the overhead moon. The sunrise bite will have a low oxygen rate which will greatly affect the shallow lakes but the deeper lakes should produce a four to five feed rating on the one-in-ten scale with ten being best.
The weather forecast predicts that rainy season conditions will be replaced with bright sunlight and a southeast wind reaching speeds of ten to twelve mph today, and an ideal east wind with speeds of eight mph Thursday. Friday through the weekend a steady east wind with a high speeds of thirteen mph will occur.
The sun-to-cloud ratio will be seventy-five percent sun and twenty-five percent clouds today through Friday. Over the weekend the ratio changes to a fifty-fifty percentage. We therefore can expect fish to mostly be holding tight to cover. Atmospheric pressure change will be a non-factor.
The main factor which will trigger fish to feed will be dissolved oxygen production caused by photosynthesis. After about three to four good hours of bright sunlight, submerged plants produce enough oxygen to raise the oxygen rate in the water column, enough to cause fish to feed and digest foods normally. And the deeper the vegetation, the better fish will be able to feed.
I’ve been finding aggressive feeding fish at twelve to eighteen foot depths. Carolina-rigs, Florida-rigs for grass fields and drop-shot rigs for tree-piles and attractors, have been producing very well. The smaller fish under five pounds tend to bite first, followed by the larger fish near the end of the prime periods. And the fatter the bait, the fatter the fish.
Best Fishing Days: With the new moon occurring Thursday, today through Friday will be the best fishing days of the week. A nine rating will occur Thursday and an eight rating today and Friday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:48 p.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of eight from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and will increase to a nine rating Thursday. Friday the feed rating begins to decrease by one number daily. A six rating will occur Sunday from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 7:58 p.m. and the sunset at 8:17 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 7-9 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by forty minutes and the feed rating will remain unchanged until the weekend when it will produce a four to five rating from 8-10 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 5:34 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:46 a.m. A feed rating of four to five will occur from 5-8 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by fifty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating until next week when it will improve slightly as it moves into the midmorning hours.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive. Keep children and pets away from waterways and swimming pool areas. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: July 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.13 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during August to 38.50’ and 38.25’. Currently the maximum is 38.25’ and the minimum 37.75’. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
