The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the best fishing days of the month and bright sunny conditions instead of the rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy a very strong new moon, which occurs Thursday, and have an ideal wind to help keep them cool and bright sunlight which will cause fish to remain tight to protective cover.

The new moon occurs Thursday which means today through Friday fishing will be excellent. A nine rating will occur Thursday during the midday hours when the moon is overhead. The sunset bite will be fairly good, but the majority of the fish populations will be feeding under the overhead moon. The sunrise bite will have a low oxygen rate which will greatly affect the shallow lakes but the deeper lakes should produce a four to five feed rating on the one-in-ten scale with ten being best.

