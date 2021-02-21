The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of February gives anglers the week of a strong full moon and an excellent fishing weather forecast, considering it’s the winter season. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the best fishing days of the month over the next eight days.
The moon moves directly into the solar energy path on Monday, and becomes full Saturday. Therefore the moon will have the greatest effect on fish and wildlife over the next eight days. A strong full moon will occur during the second half of the week, and as a result, ‘fish adjustment’ activity will occur heavily during the solar periods starting Wednesday.
Today fishing conditions will be challenging due to a strong east wind with speeds reaching almost twenty mph. However Monday will give anglers a perfect south fishing wind with speeds at ten mph, as a low pressure system moves into the state from the south. Anglers can therefore expect pre-front conditions and an above-average fishing experience.
The weather forecast starting Tuesday and continuing for at least the next eight days predicts bright sunny skies and ideal wind speeds, with wind direction changing daily until Saturday when a southerly direction wind dominates into the first three days of March. There will be minimal cloud-cover which means a bright shining full moon each night, which will reduce the numbers of feeding fish during the midday underfoot moon.
Monday should be a pre-front day. Barometric pressure will drop 0.15 In Hg starting pre-sunrise early Monday morning and bottoming-out during the sunset period Monday evening. Anglers can therefore expect fish to be moving out and downward throughout the day. “Fish Adjustment Activity” will be heavy so you can expect feeding activity to be at a high level. So, from solar noon until the sun sets and the rain starts, should be very good—perfect fishing conditions for a Florida winter season.
Best Fishing Days: Monday due to pre-front conditions and a perfect south fishing wind, and Wednesday through March 1 a strong full moon will cause the best fishing period of the month, with Friday through Sunday being the best fishing days of the period---a rating of seven to eight will occur. It should be noted that if the weather forecast plays out as predicted today, cloud-cover will be at a minimum which will negatively affect the midday feeding migration numbers.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:03 p.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and averages at a 5-rating until the midweek when the underfoot moon becomes the major period of the day—strong full moon phase starts Wednesday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:46 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:57 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and begins to increase in feed rating by one number per day starting Tuesday—becomes the major feeding period of the day.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open six inches and flowing a combined 640 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the low level 38.50'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
