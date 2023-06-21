The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last day of the new moon phase week, and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have the best success in the hours leading up to thunderstorm activity and would do well to have an escape plan to a building or vehicle.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.

Recommended for you