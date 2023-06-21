The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last day of the new moon phase week, and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have the best success in the hours leading up to thunderstorm activity and would do well to have an escape plan to a building or vehicle.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-lunar factors: Today is the last day of a strong new moon phase week. The moon’s orbit position is one day away from apogee (furthest orbit point from earth, which is about 30,000 to 31,000 miles further away from earth than the perigee position which occurs in 15 days).
However the lunar high position within the solar energy path occurred three days ago, which means even though the orbit position is at a far point from earth, the moon is still causing a high rate of interference with solar energy, which in turn will cause fish and wildlife to adjust at a greater rate. And the more fish adjust, the more they need to feed.
So fish that can find adequate dissolved oxygen zones will be fed at a higher-than-average rate today during the brightest sunlight period, which most likely will occur in the hours leading up to thunderstorm activity and the overhead moon period. So then, I predict fish will enter their feeding effort during oxygen production (photosynthesis) primarily and secondarily the lunar factor will cause a peak period just before thunderstorms form.
Weather factors: The forecast predicts rainy season conditions daily over the next 10 days. The sun-to-cloud ratio, if correct, will be 46 until Monday when the ratio reverses. The wind forecast will be typical for the rainy season starting Thursday; light winds with a high speed occurring in the afternoon topping-out at 8 mph. Today’s wind speeds however will top-out near 15 mph and out of the south. The mild wind speeds and direction won’t change until Saturday when a weaker east wind occurs. Sunday a weak south wind will give way to an ideal west wind on Monday with top speeds reaching 10 mph by the midday. Tuesday and next Wednesday the ideal west wind will continue.
For the next five days the fish will be feeding during the most dangerous time of day. Lightning will be a real threat when the moon is overhead and just as oxygen production peaks for the day. If you’re going to tempt fate by taking a risk for the “Big One” be sure to have a plan to get to safety. Know your escape time to get to your vehicle.
Major solar-lunar period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:28 p.m. and solar moon at 1:27 p.m. and oxygen peak production will occur between these two times, producing a feed rating of seven from 12-5 p.m. with a peak feeding period just prior to thunderstorm cloud-cover formation. Daily, the overhead moon occurs later by 45 minutes and will have a feed rating of six for the remainder of the week.
Minor solar lunar periods: Today, the moonrise occurs at 9:22 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 8-11 a.m. The more sunshine, the better the bite. Daily, the moonrise occurs later by 56 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The underfoot moon occurs today at 4:04 a.m. and if the lake has a depth of 12 feet or more in the areas that fish feed, there will be some feeding activity, but due to this period occurring during the lowest oxygen rate of the day, don’t expect much action. I predict a feed rating of three and perhaps four ‘if’ you find a healthy grass bed at 15 feet or greater.
The same challenge also occurs when the moonset occurs today at 11:26 p.m. Oxygen rates will be dropping fast at this time of day so I don’t expect fish to feed normally. A feed rating of three will occur, again at 12- to 18-foot depths in healthy vegetation.
Best fishing days of week: There will be enough atmospheric pressure rise, of about 0.10-0.12 in hg, to trigger an uptick in feeding activity Thursday afternoon through Friday midday. Therefore, fish will feed during Thursday’s overhead moon period and perhaps Friday during the solar noon period. And in deeper lakes with healthy vegetation fish will be Friday morning. Also, today’s overhead moon period will produce well.
Prime monthly periods: June 30-July 5, full moon; 14-19, strong new moon; July 29-Aug. 3, super full moon; 13-18, new moon; Aug. 28-Sept. 2, super full moon; 11-16, new moon; 26-Oct. 1, full moon.
Florida fishing facts: Vegetation uses the oxygen it produced during bright sunshine, during the nighttime. The lowest oxygen rate of the day occurs from 4-8 a.m. And if overcast conditions prevails in the early to late morning hours, fish could die for lack of oxygen in the water column. Digestion rates will lowest at this time of day and therefore feed rates during lunar period will be shut-down due to the physical stress low oxygen rates create. Deeper lakes do offer cooler, more oxygenated zones at depths of 12 feet or greater and fish will make their summer homes in these areas.
Fishing safety notice: Alligators are aggressively mating, which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers or small lakes and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you, it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30- to 60-day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed, call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiasts are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge” but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Lake Istokpoga news: Today’s lake level is at 38.22 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open six inches and flowing a combined 580 cubic feet per second. The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.25 feet and the low is 37.5 feet, which the lake will be lowered to if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the nine-inch buffer is because the lake rises six times faster than it can be lowered during extreme rainfall.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida. He can be reached at by email at DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com or call 863-381-8474.