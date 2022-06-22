The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third full week of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last three days of a waning last quarter moon phase and the beginning of a very strong new moon phase. And we also have two dry summer days today and Thursday, followed by a rainy season pattern which will last through the new moon phase.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy a falling barometer today and Thursday which will increase feeding activity as fish adjust downward; feeding opportunistically as they migrate down. Saturday and Sunday a strong new moon will begin to cause fish to form daily feeding migrations, with the majority of fish populations feeding at the same time. The best fishing days of June will begin this weekend.
The new moon occurs next Tuesday and enters directly into the solar energy path as the same time. Wednesday the moon’s orbit position will be furthest from earth—lunar apogee---but that won’t affect the solar energy interference level that moon will cause within the earth’s atmosphere. Fish and wildlife will be exceptionally active as a result. Feeding activity will peak a little above a nine rating on the one-in-ten scale, with ten being best.
The weather forecast predicts dry conditions today and Thursday with a rainy season pattern beginning again on Friday. The wind will come from the east today at twelve mph occurring during the afternoon but ideal wind speeds before and after. Thursday a mild west wind will occur but a mild southerly wind is predicted to occur Thursday night into Friday morning. By the midmorning hours Friday, a mild west wind will occur followed by another night of a mild southerly wind. Saturday and Sunday an ideal north wind will occur with speeds reaching eight mph during the midday hours. Monday through next Wednesday an ideal southerly wind will produce perfect wave action and fishing conditions.
Atmospheric pressure-change will not be a factor Friday through the new moon phase, and rainy season conditions will prevail, which will provide plenty of rainfall. Cloud cover will be at least at fifty percent, if not greater Saturday through next Thursday so anglers can expect to have to hunt for active fish which will be away from protective cover, when clouds dominate. Hopefully there will be enough sunshine to cause fish to remain tight to protective cover during the major feeding periods of the day.
Today the Thursday bright sunlight will prevail, causing fish to remain tight to cover as they adjust downward. Look for fish to be in the ambush mode of feeding. Big bass will be holding along migrations routes and within thicker vegetation cover areas along those routes. The outside edges of deeper shoreline vegetation should produce very well today and tomorrow.
Best Fishing Days: Until the new moon seven-day phase begins Saturday, the best fishing days will occur today and Thursday. Atmospheric pressure will be falling 0.10 In Hg or slightly more, today and again Thursday.
Anytime pressure drops at least 0.10 In Hg, ‘fish adjustment activity’ rates increase enough to cause greater feeding activity. So the advertised rating of five will be six or slightly better over the next thirty-six hours---starts during the overhead moon this morning and continues to drop through Thursday’s sunset period. Remember when pressure drops, fish go deeper for a period of adjustment which lasts about twelve hours after pressure stops dropping.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 8:34 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:31 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 6-9:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same rating until Saturday when a strong new moon phase begins. Saturday a rating of six will occur from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Sunday a rating of seven will occur from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (day of the new moon) a rating of nine will occur 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 2:55 p.m. and solar noon at 1:36 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 1-4 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating until Sunday when a rating increase of one number daily begins. Monday and Tuesday a rating of six to seven will occur during the sunset period.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 8:34 p.m. and the sunset at 8:24 p.m. A feed rating of four to five will occur from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same rating until the weekend when it will diminish to a three to four rating, which is the normal feed rating during a daytime new moon phase.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are now a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive. Keep children and pets away from waterways even swimming pool areas. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: June 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon. .
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.90 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’.This is for the rainy season The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
