The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of June will give the Florida freshwater anglers a summer weather pattern without the rainy season weather conditions and a strong new moon phase which begins Wednesday. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy the best fishing days of the month over the next ten days and new weekend will be exceptionally good due to a powerful new moon.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Yesterday the last quarter moon occurred and the new moon will occur Saturday and the lunar high next Sunday. Therefore the moon’s influence will be increasing in strength daily and will produce a 9 rating by next weekend. Every day this week the prime periods will produce a 7 to 8 feed rating. For the next ten days anglers will experience the best fishing day of the month.
Weather Factors: The rainy season weather pattern will be weak at best over the next 10 days. Instead a late spring pattern will occur consisting of bright sunlight, very few clouds, and a rare west wind pattern, Monday through next weekend, producing speeds in the 15 mph range by the midday hours. Expect fish to move eastward this week as a result.
Temperatures will also climb into the upper 90 degree range, which will cause water temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 80 degree range. Expect shallow lakes to a drop in dissolved oxygen rates, enough so that fish move deeper to find enough oxygen to digest foods. Fish in all lakes will be moving deeper, where they will remain through the duration of the rainy season.
Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor over the next 10 days and thunderstorm activity will be a non-factor except for Monday afternoon and evening.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon will be underfoot at 8:33 p.m. the sunset at 8:21 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7 to 8 from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 45 minutes and decreases in feed rating to a 6 rating by Tuesday where it will remain through the week.
A second major period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 8:08 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:29 a.m. producing a feed rating of 8 from 6-9 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 48 minutes and remains at the same rating.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 2:17 p.m. and solar noon at 1:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: With a very strong new moon occurring Saturday, Wednesday through Tuesday will produce exceptionally well with Friday through Sunday producing the best fishing experiences of the month, producing a 9 plus feed rating during the overhead moon period on those three days.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon, 11-16 new moon, 26-October 1 full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: When there is consistent wind direction for several days, fish tend to migrate in the direction of the wind. This week we’ll experience a steady wind from the west, which will blow the phytoplankton and zooplankton eastward. The larger members of the food-chain will follow as a result. East shorelines, and west island shorelines will become more product daily this week as more fish follow their food.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are mating and should be considered extremely dangerous. Keep children and pets away from the water. It’s illegal to feed alligators. There is a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence for feeding them. If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: If you’d like help finding bass on any lake email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line, Provide the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I’ll give you a return email with your requested guide information and a bathymetric map which shows the hot spots. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.26 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open eight inches and flowing a combined 750 cubic feet per second. The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.25’ and the low is 37.5’, which the lake will be lowered to if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the nine-inch buffer is because the lake rises six times faster than it can be lowered during extreme rainfall.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida. He can be reached at by email at DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com or call 863-381-8474.