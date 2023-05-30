SEBRING — They have been best friends since high school, grew up together, challenged each other and played sports together. Though there were some detours, one would take the route of the hard courts of basketball and the other the links of golf …. Sounds like the beginning of a “Dateline” or “20/20” episode.
On the evening before the day of their high school graduation from Sebring and Bartow high school, Jack DuPriest and Marshall O’Hern both signed college letters with family and friends at the home of Pete and Tina DuPriest, Jack’s parents.
Jack DuPriest signed with Savannah State University to play golf and Marshall O’Hern signed with Southeastern University in Lakeland to play basketball.
According to Jack’s father Pete – who starting playing golf when he was 7, throughout school as well as in college and professionally – Jack loved to play golf when he was young. Pete taught him how to play.
“He got very good and won a lot of little tournaments and stuff,” Pete DuPriest said. “Then he got hooked into basketball and stopped golfing for almost four years. Then he went to Top Golf with some friends and some people saw him hit golf balls and started asking him questions. He suddenly wanted to play again.”
Jack joined the Sebring golf team in his junior year and by the time he finished as a senior, he was the number one player, having the low score in 13 of 16 events.
Thirteen schools recruited Jack to play golf and in the end he chose Savannah State University.
“Savannah State is not a majorly big school,” Pete DuPriest said, “which we liked. They have a good golf program and they are near some very good golf courses to include Augusta.”
Marshall O’Hern played his first three years of high school basketball at Sebring High School before a foot injury in his senior year resulted in missing eight weeks and an uncertain future in basketball.
“He could not put weight on it” said his mother, Amy O’Hern. “He worked hard and got past the physical aspect. I think the hardest part was the psychological part of the injury and wondering if his foot would hold up, but he got past that, too.”
Marshall finished his high school career playing for Bartow High School. He played 14 games averaging six points a game after recovering from his injury. Marshall led the Sebring Blue Streaks in scoring the previous two seasons with 14.8 points per game in the 20-21 season and 19.6 points per game in the 21-22 season.
Marshall signed with Southeastern University in Lakeland. He noted that he was happy to sign with a school that was a Christian college. He noted they have a competitive program as they reached the Sweet 16 last year in their division. The school is also close to home.
Both mothers were nearly identical in their thoughts about Marshall and Jack:
“The cool thing about these kids is that they grew up together, competed against each other both academically and athletically. They held each other accountable and that is what makes this a great celebration as they both will continue to be able to play in college.”