SEBRING — They have been best friends since high school, grew up together, challenged each other and played sports together. Though there were some detours, one would take the route of the hard courts of basketball and the other the links of golf …. Sounds like the beginning of a “Dateline” or “20/20” episode.

On the evening before the day of their high school graduation from Sebring and Bartow high school, Jack DuPriest and Marshall O’Hern both signed college letters with family and friends at the home of Pete and Tina DuPriest, Jack’s parents.

