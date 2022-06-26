The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers a very strong new moon and a rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy ideal fishing conditions and a very strong lunar influence which will produce a nine feed rating of better the day before and after the day of the new moon.
The new moon occurs Tuesday twenty-six minutes before the sun is overhead at 1:37 p.m. Anglers should be on the water by 10:30 a.m. and plan to fish for four hours. If you happen to know where the fish have been feeding recently, you’ll have a real chance of experiencing the fishing event of a lifetime. If you don’t happen to know where the fish have been feeding recently, plan to use some gas to try several fishing holes. Fish will be feeding in large numbers for a long duration. The odds are in your favor.
The weather forecast really could not be better. For the next five days an east wind will occur at ideal speeds of eight to ten mph. A perfect wave-action will result which will greatly improve your strike rate. There will also be an ideal sun-to-cloud ratio of fifty-fifty. Fish adjustment activity will be very high as fish move back and forth; away from cover during cloud-cover and back to cover in bright sunlight.
Water temperatures have now become a factor. When temperatures climb into the mid-eighty degree range and higher, dissolved oxygen rates will be too low in shallow lakes in areas without healthy vegetation or in areas with decomposing vegetation which results from weed management chemical spraying.
It should be noted that the lowest dissolved oxygen periods of the day occurs during the early morning hours of 3-8 a.m. And if there are several overcast days and no extended periods of bright sunlight, the probability of a ‘fish kill’ event becomes very likely in lakes without healthy vegetation and no depths greater than ten feet.
In deeper lakes with depths greater than ten feet, fish have access to enough oxygen at depths of twelve to eighteen feet. Grass beds within this depth range will be holding fish. Normal feeding and digestion will occur when oxygen rates of five parts per million or better is present. When oxygen drops below this threshold, fish become stressed and stop eating due to the inability to digest food. Mostly in shallow lakes, bass lose weight during the months of July and August as a result.
The most powerful new moon phase of the year is happening over the next five days. Don’t miss out.
Best Fishing Days: With a strong new moon occurring Tuesday, Monday through Wednesday will produce a nine feed rating. Today and Thursday will also produce above average fishing. So if you can get out on the water over the next five days you’ll experience the best fishing of the month.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:32 a.m. and solar noon at 1:37 p.m. producing a feed rating of eight from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and improves by a half number. Tuesday a rating of nine to ten will occur from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday the feed rating will drop one number daily.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 6:37 p.m. and the sunset at 8:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and improves in feed rating to a seven by Tuesday. Wednesday the feed rating will begin to gradually drop by one number daily. Friday a feed rating of three to four will occur.
The second minor fishing period happens today when the moonrise occurs at 4:29 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:32 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 4-7 a.m. Daily this period starts later by forty minutes and improves to a five to six rating on Tuesday from 5-8 a.m. The feed rating will drop daily by one number starting Wednesday and settle at a four rating by Friday.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are now a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive. Keep children and pets away from waterways and swimming pool areas. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: June 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon. .
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.90 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’.This is for the rainy season The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com.
